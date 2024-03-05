Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Pacers vs Mavericks: Tail this Luka Doncic prop
The Indiana Pacers face the Dallas Mavericks for the second and final time this season. Over their last 10 games against each other, they are an even 5-5.
The big thing to watch tonight is whether Doncic, who is listed as questionable, can go. If he is, expect another virtuoso performance. If not, look toward the mystery that is Tyrese Haliburton and the inconsistent Pacers.
Best Prop Bets for Pacers vs Mavericks
- Luka Doncic OVER 8.5 Rebounds
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 18.5 Points
- Josh Green OVER 7.5 Points
Luka Doncic OVER 8.5 Rebounds
Doncic is having one of the best statistical seasons in recent memory and if you think I wasn't going to include one of his player props then you must be new here.
In each of the last four games Doncic has gone over 8.5 boards, and in the past 10 games he has gone over seven times. For February, he averaged 9.6 rebounds per game, and over the past two matchups, he logged 12 and 11 boards.
Let's continue to ride the dominance from Doncic and play the over.
Tyrese Haliburton OVER 18.5 Points
Haliburton has been wildly inconsistent and very tough to predict going back to mid-January. With that, his lines, including his points prop, have fluctuated and dropped to a level that is fairly lower than his season average.
On the season, Haliburton is averaging 20.8 points per game on 48% shooting from the field. But last month, he averaged just 16.1 points per game on similar shooting numbers, so what gives? Part of it could be the addition of Pascal Siakim and the other could just be that he is still dealing with nagging bumps and bruises.
Regardless of what it is, he will be playing the Mavericks who are in the bottom half of both opponent shooting percentage and opponent three-point percentage. And with Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and others defending him on the perimeter, I like him to get to at least 19 points tonight.
Josh Green OVER 7.5 Points
Green silently had a very good February — and good January for that matter — but he remains overshadowed by the notable names that headline the Mavericks.
Over the last month of the season, Green averaged 11.7 points per game and saw his minutes go from 23 and 23.6 in November and December, to 30.4 and 29.6 in January and February.
Over the past 20 games, he has gone over 14 times and I think tonight will be much of the same, especially if Doncic is out tonight.
Find Patrick Previty's NBA betting record here.
