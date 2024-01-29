Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Pelicans vs Celtics (Target Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum)
Target Zion Williamson to score and crash the glass, and Jayson Tatum's scoring to remain consistent in the Celtics-Pelicans matchup on Monday.
The New Orleans Pelicans come into Boston to play the Celtics who hold a 20-2 record at home. The Pelicans are coming off a road loss against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Celtics are coming of a loss against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Zion Williamson looks to be help the Pelicans stay in play-in contention as they travel up the East Coast. Can he make up for lost time and feast against the Celtics?
Or, will Jayson Tatum and company be able to get their fourth win in five games?
Pelicans vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
- Zion Williamson OVER 25.5 Points + Rebounds
- Zion Williamson OVER 4.5 Rebounds
- Jayson Tatum UNDER 28.5 Points
Zion Williamson OVER 25.5 Points + Rebounds
This is similar to the play I recommended the other night for Williamson against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but this time instead of PRA's we are going to keep it simple with PR's.
Williamson is playing 30.3 minutes per game this season and the Pelicans are playing at the sixth fastest pace in the NBA over the last five games.
Considering he rested last Friday and tonight is not a back-to-back situation, 30-plus minutes seems likely tonight. And when Williamson goes past the 30 minutes-played mark, this line is automatic as he is 18-for-18 on the year.
Zion Williamson OVER 4.5 Rebounds
Just as his points and rebounds line is coming in on a discount, his rebounding line is a favorable too.
Williamson is averaging 7.8 rebounds per game over the last 15 games on the road. And with the potential of Kristaps Porzingis missing tonight's matchup, Williamson can own the paint.
There may be some concern with Williamson's most recent rebounding numbers as he has only hit this line in four of his past eight games. But for the season, this mark has shown to be more than attainable.
In the month of December he averaged 6.4 rebounds per game, and in November he averaged six rebounds per game. So as long as he can return to the form he has shown to be capable of, this line will hit.
Jayson Tatum UNDER 28.5 Points
While the Celtics play much better at home, this is a line that Tatum has struggled to hit as of late. Over the past nine games, Tatum has gone over just one time and during that stretch he is averaging 22.5 points per game.
Part of this comes from the Celtics not needing him at every moment. They are 9-3 over their last 12 games and still sit comfortably atop the Eastern Conference. The other part comes from the fact that the Celtics are the fourth slowest offense at home over their last 20 games.
Unless, Tatum goes off for a scoring flurry out of nowhere, expect him to go under once again, as he has for most of the month of January. Kristaps Porzingis is a game time decision with an ankle injury, so If he can't go then there could be extra scoring opportunities for Tatum but outside of that, this line appears to be too high for tonight.
