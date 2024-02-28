Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Pelicans vs Pacers: Look for Tyrese Haliburton to Bounce Back
Breaking down the best prop bets -- including a play for Tyrese Haliburton -- in the Pelicans-Pacers matchup.
The New Orleans Pelicans take on the Indiana Pacers in a cross-conference showdown tonight. It is the first part of a home-and-home with the next game being on March 1st.
Both teams are in postseason contention and there are plenty of player props on the table for us but there are questions that we must answer before betting this matchup.
Is Tyrese Haliburton a player that we can trust at this point? Who for the Pacers will step up if he doesn't show up? Is Zion Williamson to be trusted? And how will CJ McCollum's absence effect the rest of the Pelicans players?
Best Prop Bets for Pelicans vs Pacers
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 29.5 Points and Assists
- Zion Williamson OVER 2.5 Turnovers
- Pascal Siakam UNDER 28.5 Points and Rebounds
Tyrese Haliburton OVER 29.5 Points and Assists
For the season, Haliburton is averaging 21.5 points and 11.6 assists. But over the last 10 games he is only averaging 16.9 points and 8.9 assists. That drop-off can be attributeed to his injury and the minutes restriction he was on earlier this month.
And when you look at the recent trends you will see that Haliburton is beginning to return to form and that this line is late to the party. Over the last six games he has gone over his PA's line three times with games of 22 and 12, 21 and 12, and 32 and 6.
Now, against the Raptors he did shoot 18.2% (worst of the season) from the floor and scored only nine points so there is still some volatility. But in that game, which was a blowout, he still had seven assists with seven minutes to go in the third quarter. So if the game can remain close and he gets the usual allotment of minutes, I think he can get to 30 PA's (or even beyond that because I believe this line is playable at 30.5 PA's).
Zion Williamson OVER 2.5 Turnovers
Williamson has been the recent center of attention and his play has backed it up. Over the last 10 games he is averaging 24 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists. But with extra production comes extra usage and with McCollum missing tonight with a sprained ankle, I am looking directly to Williamson's turnover line.
In the past four games he has gone over each time and in the most recent game — the first game that McCollum was out — Williamson turned the ball over six times. Also, he was in foul trouble for a good portion of the game so his minutes ended up being just 29.
More minutes, more uasge, no McCollum. Give me at least three turnovers tonight from Williamson.
Pascal Siakam UNDER 28.5 Points and Rebounds
Siakam has picked up the slack over the past month with Haliburton being up and down. During the month of February he is averaging 20.8 points per game on 40.9% shooting from 3.
But that has not correlated to hitting the over on his PR's line. For the season, he is under 44% of the time and over the last 10 games he went under seven times.
And with Haliburton potentially taking back some of the spotlight in the scoring category, Siakam will continue to have trouble hitting this mark.
