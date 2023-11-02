Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Raptors vs. Sixers (Bet on Maxey, Embiid to Score Big)
Breaking down the best NBA prop bets for the Philadelphia 76ers-Toronto Raptors matchup.
By Peter Dewey
For the second time this season, the Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Toronto Raptors.
The first meeting between these teams ended in a Philly victory, and stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey had their fingerprints all over that game.
I expect more of the same on Thursday night, which is why I have outlined prop bets for both players – as well as Raptors guard Dennis Schroder – for you to consider betting tonight.
Raptors vs. Sixers Best NBA Prop Bets Today
- Dennis Schroder OVER 22.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- Joel Embiid OVER 28.5 Points
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 23.5 Points
Dennis Schroder OVER 22.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
I am really surprised by this line for Dennis Schroder, who has been terrific for the Raptors to start this season.
The veteran guard is averaging 16.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game on the season, clearing 22.5 PRA in three of his five games this season.
Last night, Schroder was great, putting up 24 points, four rebounds, and 11 dimes. He finished with 29 PRA in his first meeting with Philly this season.
I love him to go OVER tonight.
Joel Embiid OVER 28.5 Points
Joel Embiid is averaging 31.0 points per game this season, and the two-time scoring champion has cleared this total in back-to-back games, scoring 34 points in his last meeting with Toronto.
The Raptors may have some tired legs since they’re playing the second night of a back-to-back, and I love Embiid’s usage this season. He’s taken 21 or more shots in every game in the 2023-24 campaign.
I’ll back him to push 30 points again on Thursday night.
Tyrese Maxey OVER 23.5 Points
This is another line that I think is set too low, as Tyrese Maxey is averaging 30.3 points per game this season, scoring at least 26 points in every matchup.
Maxey is taking a ton of shots – shooting 22, 20, and 14 times over his first three games. He’s also shot the 3-ball at a crazy clip (56.0 percent) so far this season.
I love taking him to go OVER his point total at this number.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays onBetStamp here.