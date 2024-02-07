Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Spurs vs Heat: Won or Lose, Victor Wembanyama Will Stuff Stat Sheet
Breaking down the best NBA prop bets for the San Antonio Spurs-Miami Heat matchup.
The San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat face off for the second and final time this season tonight. Both teams are 3-7 over the last 10 games, and the Spurs enter the game on a four-game losing streak.
In the previous matchup, the Heat won 118-113 with Duncan Robinson leading the game with 26 points. Miami is playing the second night of a back-to-back, so there could be some late injury additions when the team releases its report.
So will Jimmy Butler and the Heat take advantage of one of the worst teams in the NBA? Or will Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs be able to pull out their 11th win of the season?
Best Prop Bets for Spurs vs Heat
- Jimmy Butler OVER 29.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- Victor Wembanyama OVER 23.5 Points and Assists
- Jeremy Sochan OVER 8.5 Rebounds and Assists
Jimmy Butler OVER 29.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Butler has hit his PRA's line in six of the last 10 games and his averaging 32.8 PRA's per game during that stretch. Over the last five games he has hit this line four times and during that stretch he has tallied 40, 38, 44, 36 and 39 PRA's.
His recent success can be attributed to the uptick in his shooting percentage. For the month of January, Butler shot 60% from the floor and 61.1% from 3. He also had three games of over 70% shooting from the field and five games that were over 60%.
His shooting marks are not sustainable long-term but let's ride it will we can.
Victor Wembanyama OVER 23.5 Points and Assists
Wembanyama is averaging 23.4 points per game and 3.7 assists per game over his last 15 games. During that span he has gone over his points + assists line in 13 of the 15 games with the only misses coming in the last the last two games (22 and 23 points and assists).
In the last matchup against the Heat, Wembanyama had 18 points and seven assists.
In that game he was 8-for-22 from the floor, 2-for-9 from 3 and attempted zero free throws. Hopefully there is improvement tonight with those shooting splits and if there is, this will be an easy cash.
Jeremy Sochan OVER 8.5 Rebounds and Assists
Sochan has hit the over consistently on his RA's this year. Over the course of the season, he has gone over in 62% of his games and is averaging 9.9 rebounds and assists.
Over his last 10 games, he has gone over seven times and is averaging 11.6 rebounds and assists. This line is playable up to 9.5 RA's but any further might be a stretch.
