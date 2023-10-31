Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Spurs vs. Suns (Keep Betting on Devin Vassell)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the San Antonio Spurs-Phoenix Suns matchup.
By Peter Dewey
The Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant have a primetime date with Victor Wembanayam and the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night, and there are plenty of props to consider in this game.
With Bradley Beal (out) and Devin Booker (doubtful) both expected to miss this game, how should we wager on the Suns and their role players around KD?
I have picks for two Spurs and one Sun for tonight’s game on TNT:
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets (if your team wins) and three months free of NBA League Pass!
Spurs vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets Today
- Devin Vassell OVER 17.5 Points
- Josh Okogie OVER 4.5 Rebounds
- Malaki Branham OVER 0.5 3-Pointers Made
Devin Vassell OVER 17.5 Points
All the talk for the Spurs is about Victor Wembanyama – and rightfully so – but Devin Vassell is off to a great start this season.
The newly-extended wing has 23, 25, and 14 points in three games, shooting 55.0 percent from the field.
Vassell only fell short of this line in the team’s last game – a 40-point loss to the Los Angeles Clippers – where he played a season-low 28 minutes. I think he bounces back in a big way tonight.
Josh Okogie OVER 4.5 Rebounds
After picking up five and eight rebounds in his first two games of the season, Josh Okogie took a step back with just one board against the Utah Jazz in Phoenix’s last game.
However, he played a season-low 23 minutes in that game since Phoenix was up big (Durant only played 29 minutes in that game).
I think Okogie, who is the ultimate hustler, bounces back in this matchup since the Spurs are 26th in the NBA in rebounding percentage this season.
Malaki Branham OVER 0.5 3-Pointers Made
So far this season, Malaki Branham has hit a 3-pointer in two of the Spurs’ three games, and he’s attempted at least three shots from deep in two of those games.
San Antonio needs more answers from outside the arc, as the team is in the bottom 10 of the league in 3-pointers made per game and 3-point percentage.
Branham is shooting 37.5 percent, so it’s not crazy to ask him to find the range once if he gets three or more shots in this game.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays onBetStamp here.