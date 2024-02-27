Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Spurs vs Timberwolves: Focus on Victor Wembanyama
Breaking down the best NBA prop bets for the San Antonio Spurs-Minnesota Timberwolves matchup on Tuesday night.
The San Anthonio Spurs go on the road tonight to play the Minnesota Timberwolves. It will be the fouth and final mathup of the season between the two squads.
One of the big things to watch for prior to tip-off is the status of Rudy Gobert who is a game time decision.
If he can't go, it should be another Victor Wembanyama virtuoso performance (in a Spurs loss). If he can go, we will be treated to one more bout between the Frenchmen before they team up in the Olympics over the summer.
Either way, Wembanyama continues to be a reliable play and that is exactly where the focus is going to stay.
Best Prop Bets for Spurs vs Timberwolves
- Victor Wembanyama OVER 9.5 Rebounds
- Victor Wembanyama OVER 21.5 Points
- Mike Conley UNDER 17.5 Points and Assists
Victor Wembanyama OVER 9.5 Rebounds
Wembanyama has crushed his rebound totals this season hitting the over on 9.5 boards in 58% of his games. As of late he has had greater success with hitting the over. He has gotten at least 10 rebounds in four of the last five games and in seven of the past 10 games.
For the season, Wembanyama is averaging 10 rebounds and regardless of the status of Gobert I still like this play. In the three games he has played against the Timberwolves this season he has cashed the over twice with games of 10, 10 and nine rebounds.
Victor Wembanyama OVER 21.5 Points
Wembanyama's point total will directly correlate based on whether Gobert suits up tonight, but I think this number is just too low to not take the over as it currently stands.
With a line that was initially 22.5 this morning, Wembanyama has gone over 21.5 points in four of his last five games and twice in the three contests against the Timberwolves (all of which Gobert played in). In those games he recorded 29, 12 and 23 points.
In the game he had 12 points he shot 30.8% (4-for-13) from the field so as long as he does not get absolutely shut down by Gobert, who might not be 100%, I like him to at least get 22 points.
Mike Conley UNDER 17.5 Points and Assists
Conley's PA's line is not a trap whatsoever, and if it is then I have fallen for it tonight.
In the past five games he has not gone over once and over the past 20 games he has only gone over four times (20%). For the season he is averaging 16.9 PA's and this line has a hit rate of just 33%. What is interestning is that he hits the over at a better clip when he plays on the road but that is only at 37%.
The bottom line here is that the season trends point to taking the under on Conley's PA's so let's not overthink it.
