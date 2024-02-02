Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Suns vs Hawks: Trae Young will play with a mission tonight
The Atlanta Hawks welcome the Phoenix Suns for their season's first matchup. The Suns hold a record of 28-20 and stand at sixth in the Western Conference while the Hawks hold a record of 20-27 and stand at 10th in the Eastern Conference.
The Hawks have a 10-13 record at home and the Suns have a 14-9 record on the road. Will this be Trae Young's revenge game for missing the All-Star reserves last night? Or will Kevin Durant and the Suns continue their winning ways on the road?
If you want to get in on the action tonight, be sure to sign up for an account at Caesars Sportsbook. if you do, Caesars will cover your first bet for you, up to $1,000!
Best Prop Bets for Suns vs Hawks
- Trae Young OVER 26.5 Points
- Trae Young OVER 2.5 Three-Pointers MADE
- Jusuf Nurkic UNDER 12.5 Points
Trae Young OVER 26.5 Points
Trae Young is the only player in NBA history to average 27 points per game and 10 assists per game to not be selected to the All-Star game.
Usually, it is smart to keep with the trends and advanced stats, but emotion might have to come into play here. Young likely feels he has been snubbed, and there is no reason he does not go out on the court tonight, against an average Suns' defense, and put up some points.
He has hit this mark in about 55% of games this season (23 of 42). In his last four games against the Suns, Young has gone over in three games with the point totals being 31, 43, 20 and 36.
Trae Young OVER 2.5 Three-Pointers MADE
Continuing with the Trae Young revenge tour theme, look for him to hit the over on 2.5 long-range buckets tonight.
Young is a volume shooter as he is averaging 8.9 three-point attempts per game this season. He is also making 3.3 threes per game which sets him at about 37% from beyond the arc for the year.
He did struggle from the three-point line in the month of January but if you look at the other months during the season, this line could easily be at 3.5 at any given point. Pair that with his personal mission tonight, he will get three shots to fall from downtown.
Jusuf Nurkic UNDER 12.5 Points
Nurkic had one of his best games all season in Durant's return to Brooklyn on Wednesday night. He logged 28 points and 11 boards while shooting 73% from the floor.
But tonight against the Hawks, Nurkic will regress to the mean. In his last 20 games, he has only hit his overline in six games.
For January, he only averaged 10.2 points per game which was down significantly from his 15.2 points per game average in December.
With Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal all looking to be good to play tonight, Nurkic will take a backseat and we will return to our regularly scheduled programming.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.