Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Suns vs Thunder: Isaiah Joe Will Fill in for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
The Phoenix Suns take on the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight with both teams trying to break through in the Western Conference standings.
The Suns lost the highly coveted sixth seed to the Dallas Mavericks and the Thunder have dropped to the third seed as of today.
But tonight, it is being reported that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is doubtful to play so I am focusing heavily on two players for the Thunder that could benefit the most from him missing action.
Best Prop Bets for Suns vs Thunder
- Isaiah Joe OVER 11.5 Points
- Chet Holmgren OVER 19.5 Points and Assists
Isaiah Joe OVER 11.5 Points
Isaiah Joe is not the first name that comes to mind when you think of scoring for the Thunder but with Gilgeous-Alexander potentially out tonight, I think he will go over 11.5 points.
In the past 10 games, he has gone over this line just once — but that was this past Wednesday against the Rockets with Gilgeous-Alexander out. And in the last 13 games with him out, Joe is averaging 17.3 points and has gone over this line 10 times.
It is simply night and day when Joe is on the court without Gilgeous-Alexander. His minutes are up by over 10, and his shot attempts are up by over 2 field goals. Look for him to fill the void a bit tonight.
Chet Holmgren OVER 19.5 Points and Assists
Holmgren is coming off one of the worst games of his career against the Rockets a few nights ago but I like him to bounce back against the Suns.
In games against the Suns he has logged 22 and 16 PA's with 10 field goal attempts in each matchup. And in the game — excluding the Rockets game — without Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren played pretty well. He had 29 PA's and shot 7-for-9 from the floor.
I expect Holmgren to redeem himself against the Suns, who also allow the 6th-most points to opposing power forwards.
Find Patrick Previty's NBA betting record here.
