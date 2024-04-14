Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Suns vs Timberwolves: Target Bradley Beal's Points and Assists Prop
The Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Phoenix Suns on the last day of the NBA regular season. Headlining the injury report are Karl Anthony-Towns and Anthony Edwards who are listed as game-time decisions.
With that in mind, I am going to steer clear of any player props from them today just to be safe. Instead, I am going to focus on the main guys for the Suns.
Best Prop Bets Today for Suns vs Timberwolves
- Bradley Beal OVER 20.5 Points and Assists
- Jusuf Nurkic OVER 3.5 Assists
- Kevin Durant OVER 2.5 Three-Pointers MADE
Bradley Beal OVER 20.5 Points and Assists
Since getting out of a slump, Beal has gone over 20.5 PAs in four of the last five games. During that time he is averaging 26 PAs per game and has logged games of 38, 22, 30, and 24 PAs.
What has stood out lately for Beal has been his three-point shooting. Over the last 20 games he is shooting 48% from three, in the last 10 games that number goes up to 57%, and in the last five games it goes up to 65%.
Final Verdict: Because Beal is shooting so well from three, he is almost hitting this line with just his points. In the last four games, he has scored 33, 19, 26 and 20 points. Pair that 8.1 potential assists per game (season avg.), and he should be able to go over again tonight.
Jusuf Nurkic OVER 3.5 Assists
I have recommended a few props that have included assists for Nurkic but this time it's not paired with anything. In the last five games, Nurkic is averaging 6.2 assists with games of 6, 6, 6, 10, and 3 assists.
The Timberwolves, who are an amazing defense all-around, also give up 3.5 assists per game to opposing centers (14th in the NBA).
Final Verdict: Going up against the Timberwolves defense will present its challenges but he logged 6 and 4 assists in the last two games against the Timberwolves so I think he can do it again.
Kevin Durant OVER 2.5 Three-Pointers MADE
Over his last 10 games, Durant is shooting 41% from the three-point line and has made over 2.5 three-pointers in seven games.
Now, the Timberwolves have the best scoring defense in the NBA and they defend the three very well, but for plus-money value I like this play.
Final Verdict: Kevin Durant is shooting well from three and when you pair the value this prop has and take into account that the Timberwolves may be missing some key guys, it's worth the roll of the dice.
