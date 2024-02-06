Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Thunder vs Jazz: Chet Holmgren Won't Make Up for Shorthanded Thunder
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Thunder-Jazz matchup in the NBA on Tuesday.
The Oklahoma City Thunder enter tonights contest against the Utah Jazz on a three-game winning streak. The Jazz just beat the Milwaukee Bucks 123-108 the other night.
The story going into tonight is the injuries for the Thunder. Jalen Williams was upgraded to questionable and it still seems unsure if he will play tonight, and Cason Wallace, Davis Bertans, Ousmane Dieng, Lindy Waters III and Vasilije Micic are all listed as game time decisions.
So will Chet Holmgren benefit in the scoring column with everybody out? Or will the Jazz get back-to-back wins over a couple of the top teams in the NBA?
Best Prop Bets for Thunder vs Jazz
- Chet Holmgren UNDER 18.5 Points
- John Collins OVER 7.5 Rebounds
- Simone Fontecchio OVER 7.5 Points
Chet Holmgren UNDER 18.5 Points
The Thunder have a plethora of guys on the injury report as I mentioned earlier. So with that, you would think Holmgren has picked up the scoring load, but that has not been the case.
In fact, in his last three games without Jalen Williams, Holmgren has gone under his points line twice, with the only time het hit the over being when he added six points in overtime (22 points total for the game). In those games he had 13, nine and 17 field goal attempts which is an average of 13 field goal attempts per contest. That is only one shot above his season average at 12 field goal attempts per game.
For the season, Holmgren is averaging 16.8 points points per game and has gone under this line 34 of 50 games (68%). He is also under this line 19 of 24 road games (79%) and his field goal percentage is down by 4.4% on the road.
John Collins OVER 7.5 Rebounds
Collins has been able to tear apart this line as of late. Over the last seven games, he has been able to pull down eight or more rebounds six times.
During that span he is averaging nine rebounds per game and has four double-doubles.
Against a Thunder team that is missing a few pieces, it should end up being more of the same for Collins who is averaging an even eight rebounds per game on the season.
Simone Fontecchio OVER 7.5 Points
Fontecchio has been scoring well as of late. Over the last 10 games he is averaging 10 points per game and has hit the over seven times.
In the previous two meetings against the Thunder, he has scored 12 and 19 points for an average of 15.5 points against them this year. For the month of December he averged 10.4 points per game and for the month of January he averaged 9.8 points per game.
Look for Fontecchio to continue to put the ball into the hoop tonight.
