Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Thunder vs Kings: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will shine

The Oklahoma City Thunder meet the Sacramento Kings for the third time this season. The Kings won both times but only by a combined total of 12 points.
If the season were to end today both of these teams would meet in the first round of the playoffs. The Kings hold a record of 30-21 and sit fifth in the Western Conference while the Thunder are 35-17 and fourth in the Western Conference.
So in a potential playoff preview, will we see Domantis Sabonis and company continue to close the gap in the standings between? Or will Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remind everybody how far this Thunder team can go?
De'Aaron Fox OVER 27.5 Points and Rebounds
Fox has gone over this PR's line 71% of the time this season with an average of 30.6 PR's per game. Also, in the one game he has played against the Thunder this year, he logged 44 PR's.
Now as of late Fox has had trouble with this line and it is mainly due to his scoring being down. Over the last three games he has 15, 12 and 19 points. If he struggles putting the ball in the basket, he won't hit this. But if he can get back on track, which I think he will today against the Thunder, this PR's line will be automatic just like it was earlier in the season.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 31.5 Points
For the season, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging an even 31 points per game and has gone over his points line 51% of the time. This is a coin flip line but I think he will go over, especially when you look at his success against the Kings this year.
In the two games against the Kings this season he is averaging 38 points per game and scored 33 and 43 points in those contests. But what is most promising is that he did that while shooting poorly from the three-point line. In those games he only shot 14.3% from three. Over his last 10 games he is shooting 51.7% from beyond the arc.
Taking that into account I think he will have another big game.
Domantas Sabonis OVER 13.5 Rebounds
The rebounding numbers for Sabonis have been interesting, to say the least. For the season he has only gotten 14+ rebounds in 37% of the games. But over his last 10 games, he has hit this mark six times and has games with 21, 26, 17, 19, and 17 rebounds.
I think it is likely we see another rebounding outburst today from him. Also it is a good matchup for Sabonis who is averaging 14.5 rebounds in the two games against the Thunder this season (he is also averaging 10 assists which could be another line to keep an eye on). He had 13 and 16 boards in those games.
