Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Thunder vs Pelicans: Hammer THIS Josh Giddey prop
The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the New Orleans Pelicans in a bout between two postseason-caliber teams.
The Thunder are coming off a major letdown performance against the Milwaukee Bucks where multiple players went way under their lines, except for Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams.
The Pelicans continue to stay afloat without Brandon Ingram as they are 4-1 over their last five games awaiting his return in April. So what will tonight bring?
If you want to bet on tonight's game, click the link below to sign up for an account at Caesars Sportsbook. If you do, Caesars will cover your first bet up to $1,000!
Best Prop Bets for Thunder vs Pelicans
- Jonas Valanciunas UNDER 21.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- Josh Giddey OVER 14.5 Points and Assists
- Jalen Williams OVER 21.5 Points and Assists
Jonas Valanciunas UNDER 21.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Instead of looking at some props for Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum with Ingram out, I am targeting the under on Valanciunas' PRA's.
I could not ignore the fact that Valanciunas has gone under 21.5 PRA's in 10 straight games. During that stretch, he is averaging 15.5 PRA's and is only making 2.8 field goals per game.
With him going through a mini-slump and going against a Thunder team looking to bounce back from their worst loss of the season, I think he'll go under again tonight.
Josh Giddey OVER 14.5 Points and Assists
Giddey was once a player to stay away from this season but his play has improved as of late. In the past 10 games, he has gone over 14.5 PA's nine times and is averaging 19.1 PA's per game.
Despite his playing time being down to 24.6 minutes per game —from 31.1 last season — he is attempting about 10 shots per game. And over the last 10 games that number has gone up to 11 shots per game and he is shooting at a 54% clip.
I like the opportunity he is getting and it should be mentioned once more that even in the blowout loss against the Bucks, Giddey still cashed the over — and he did it with just points.
Jalen Williams OVER 21.5 Points and Assists
I am looking at another PA's line for a Thunder player but this time it is for Jalen Williams. He has gone over 21.5 PAs in five straight games and in 15 of the last 20 games.
The Pelicans are also a favorable matchup for his position as they give up the fifth-most assists and 14th-most points to shooting guards.
Pair that with 16 shots per game and 9 potential assists per game (both values over the last five games), I like my chances with Williams.
Find Patrick Previty's NBA betting record here.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.