Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Thunder vs. Warriors (Fade Andrew Wiggins, Chris Paul)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Golden State Warriors-Oklahoma City Thunder matchup.
By Peter Dewey
Who doesn’t love some late night prop betting in the NBA?
With just two games on Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder have a standalone matchup on NBA TV tonight.
It won’t be as good of a game as we would have expected coming into the season, as Stephen Curry (knee) and Draymond Green (suspension) both won’t play for Golden State tonight.
That doesn’t mean we can’t find value in the prop market, and I have three player prop bets to consider for this matchup.
Thunder vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets Today
- Andrew Wiggins UNDER 14.5 Points
- Cason Wallace OVER 0.5 3-Pointers Made
- Chris Paul UNDER 28.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Andrew Wiggins UNDER 14.5 Points
Andrew Wiggins has gotten off to a terrible start this season, shooting 39.5 percent from the field and 15.2 percent from beyond the arc this season.
Even with Curry and Green out, I can’t trust Wiggins to score 15 or more points, as he’s only done that once in the 2023-24 campaign. Wiggins shot just 4-for-15 on Tuesday night, scoring nine points without Curry, Green, or Klay Thompson playing.
He’s too risky of a bet since he’s shooting this bad.
Cason Wallace OVER 0.5 3-Pointers Made
Thunder rookie Cason Wallace is starting to see some more playing time, and he’s running with the opportunity.
Wallace has made a shot from deep in seven of his 11 games this season, including multiple 3-pointers in two of his last four contests. He’s shooting 65.0 percent from the field and 55.0 percent from 3 in the early going this season.
If OKC ends up getting up big, Wallace could see even more of an extended role in garbage time. As it is, he’s playing 22.4 minutes per game so far this season.
Chris Paul UNDER 28.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
I know Curry and Green are out, but this number is way too high for Paul on Thursday night.
CP3 finished with 15 points, five rebounds, and four assists (24 PRA) on Tuesday night despite Thompson also getting ejected from that game.
I don’t think Paul is looking to score at a high level these days, and that limits his ceiling in a PRA prop. Paul’s highest PRA total – outside of Tuesday – this season is 29, and that came in the season opener when he took 15 shots. He hasn’t attempted that many shots in a game since.
