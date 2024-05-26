Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game 3 (How to Bet Anthony Edwards, Luka Doncic)
By Peter Dewey
Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals is a crucial one for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who trail the Dallas Mavericks 2-0.
Minnesota dropped both games at home to open the series, but it is 5-1 straight up on the road in the playoffs, a trend it needs to keep rolling to stay alive in this series.
I’m focusing on the prop market in this game, as there are a few props that have hit in Games 1 and 2, and we can still bet them to happen again in Game 3.
Let’s dive into the best props for Game 3:
Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets
- Dereck Lively II OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-105)
- Anthony Edwards OVER 6.5 Assists (+130)
- Luka Doncic OVER 30.5 Points (-108)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Dereck Lively II OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-105)
The Dallas big man duo of Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford has swung in Livley’s favor in a big way as of late.
Not only does Lively have the best plus/minus on the team this postseason, but he’s also seen his minutes climb up over 26 per game in this series and over 26:30 in each game since Game 6 of the second round.
As a result, Lively has put up four straight games with at least nine rebounds, clearing 7.5 boards in five of his last six contests.
The Mavs need Lively out there against the likes of Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid, and he’s delivered time and time again on the glass. He’s a must bet until the market adjusts for his rebounding dominance as of late.
Anthony Edwards OVER 6.5 Assists (+130)
Anthony Edwards has struggled mightily shooting the ball as of late, going just 17-for-57 from the field dating back to Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets and posting 6-for-16 and 5-for-17 shooting games to open the Western Conference Finals.
So, with Edwards not scoring at a high rate, he’s turned to moving the ball, picking up at least seven assists in three straight games.
Not known for his passing, Edwards has six games (out of 13) this postseason that he’s put up seven or more dimes, so putting him at +130 odds to do so on Sunday may be a steal.
If the Mavs keep packing the paint against Ant, I think he looks to get his teammates open looks in Game 3.
Luka Doncic OVER 30.5 Points (-108)
Luka Doncic is back.
After a slow start to the postseason, partially due to knee and ankle injuries, Doncic has turned things around scoring the ball, putting up 31, 29, 33 and 32 points in his last four games, clearing this total in three of them.
We know the usage will be there for Luka, but it’s been his 3-point shooting (at least three made 3s in four straight games) that has really picked up compared to early in the playoffs.
After shooting 26.0 percent from 3 in his first 10 playoff games in the 2023-24 season, Doncic is shooting 44.7 percent over his last four contests.
The Wolves haven’t had an answer for him in this series, and it’s hard to forget that Doncic averaged nearly 34 points per game during the regular season. This prop is still a value until the Wolves show they can slow down the MVP finalist.
