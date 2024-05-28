Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game 4 (Bet This Daniel Gafford Prop)
By Peter Dewey
The Minnesota Timberwolves’ backs are against the wall in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, as they trail the Dallas Mavericks 3-0 entering Tuesday night’s Game 4.
Luka Doncic has dominated in this series for Dallas, scoring over 30 points in every game, and I’m going back to the well with a prop bet for him in Game 4.
Plus, there are two other players to target in this must-win matchup, including a Timberwolves star who needs to step up to keep his team’s season alive.
Let’s break down each of these props in what could be the final game of the Western Conference Finals.
Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets
- Daniel Gafford OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-105)
- Anthony Edwards OVER 26.5 Points (-105)
- Luka Doncic OVER 30.5 Points (-110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Daniel Gafford OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-105)
Daniel Gafford is in a prime spot to have a big game in Game 4 after Dereck Lively II went down with a neck sprain and didn’t return in Game 3.
Gafford played a series-high 28:49 in Game 3, but he only grabbed three rebounds, which is why this prop feels a little high.
However, if Lively misses Game 4, Gafford is going to be tasked with playing heavy minutes after the Wolves attacked Dwight Powell in his limited time on the floor.
This postseason, Gafford has six games with seven or more rebounds since the start of the second round (nine total games). I think he’s undervalued – if Lively is out – on Tuesday.
Anthony Edwards OVER 26.5 Points (-105)
Anthony Edwards hinted before Game 3 that he was going to be more aggressive, and he responded by scoring 26 points on 11-of-24 shooting from the field.
After II left with his neck injury, it was noticeable that Ant and the Wolves were able to get to the rim easier when Gafford was out of the game and Powell was in.
I would be shocked to see Lively play in Game 4, which could help Edwards go OVER this number for the first time in this series.
While the All-Star guard has not been efficient, I have a hard time fading Edwards if he’s going to shoot over 20 shots.
I expect Ant and the Wolves to leave everything on the floor in Game 4, which could lead to another massive usage rate for Edwards on Tuesday night.
Luka Doncic OVER 30.5 Points (-110)
I’ve been betting this prop for Luka Doncic all series, and I’m going back to the well on Tuesday night with this number still at just 30.5.
Doncic has 33, 32, and 33 points in his three games in this series, clearing 30.5 points in four of his last five playoff games.
Doncic averaged 33.9 points per game in the regular season, and he’s starting to find his scoring punch in this series after a slower start to the playoffs – partially due to knee and ankle injuries.
I’m not going to shy away from taking one of the league’s best scorers to clear this prop in a closeout game on Tuesday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
