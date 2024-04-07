Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Trail Blazers vs Celtics: Target Scoot Henderson's Points
Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Trail Blazers vs Celtics: Target Scoot Henderson's points, Deandre Alton PRA's.
The Boston Celtics welcome in the Portland Trail Blazers today in their second and final matchup of the season.
With Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum being game-time decisions, I am focusing on the Blazers for the player prop market. And taking into account a few players — Anfernee Simons, Malcolm Brogdon and Jerami Grant — remain out due to injury, that leaves us only few options, but we will make it work.
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Best Prop Bets for Trail Blazers vs Celtics
- Scoot Henderson OVER 16.5 Points
- Deandre Ayton OVER 34.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Scoot Henderson OVER 16.5 Points
There won't be many other options tonight as far as perimeter scoring is concerned outside of Scoot Henderson.
In the last 10 games he is shooting about 16.4 shots per game and will get an opportunity even in a blowout. In the game against the Heat where the Blazers lost by 60 points, Henderson still logged 41 minutes and actually ended up scoring 20 points.
I think the Celtics defense is a tough matchup for Henderson, but if he is going to end up playing 35-plus minutes, and considering a couple stars could be out for the Celtics, I think he can over 16.5 points.
Deandre Ayton OVER 34.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Usually I would not want to go against a stout Celtics defense but Ayton's PRA's line feels too low tonight.
In the past 10 games Ayton has gone over 34.5 PRA's seven times with an average of 37.7 PRA's per game. During that stretch he is also averaging almost 20 rebound chances and is attempting 18 shots per game (59% shooting from the floor).
In the last meeting between these two teams this past March, Ayton had success logging 38 PRA's. In that game he shot 11-for-19 and had 21 rebound chances so if those numbers are in the same range tonight, he will go over again.
Find Patrick Previty's NBA betting record here.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.