Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Warriors vs Grizzlies: Target Klay Thompson's Increased Workload
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Golden State Warriors-Memphis Grizzlies matchup in the NBA on Friday.
The Memphis Grizzlies welcome in the Golden State Warriors tonight. The Grizzlies are on a three-game losing streak and are on the second leg of a back-to-back.
The Warriors are 4-6 in their last 10 games and are coming off a 119-107 win against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The teams have met once before this year, with the Grizzlies winning 116-107 back in the middle of January.
Can Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson keep form and take care of business against the Grizzlies? Or will Jaren Jackson Jr. help the Grizzlies steal another one off of the Warriors?
Best Prop Bets for Warriors vs. Grizzlies
- Klay Thompson OVER 20.5 Points and Assists
- Stephen Curry UNDER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists
- John Konchar UNDER 12.5 Points and Rebounds
Klay Thompson OVER 20.5 Points and Assists
Thompson has gone over his points and assists line in seven of the last 10 games with an average of 23.7 PA's per game. In those seven games when he has gone over his PA's line he has logged 27, 23, 28, 36, 24, 27 and 28 PA's.
Over his last 20 games he has also consistently hit this mark as he is averaging 22.8 PA's per game and cashing the over 65% of the time.
With Chris Paul still out of the lineup tonight, and looking to be re-evaluated in a couple weeks, Thompson's PA's continue to be an intriguing play.
Stephen Curry UNDER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists
Curry has only hit the over on his rebounds and assists line in 24% of games this season. That number has remained consistent up until his last six games where he has gone over in four of the games.
But when you look at his last 20 games he is still only going over 25% of the time. Among the 15 games where he has gone under during that timeframe, only four times did Curry even hit 10 RA's. The rest of the games were filled with seven, eight and nine RA's.
John Konchar UNDER 12.5 Points and Rebounds
Konchar's points and rebounds line sits at 12.5 because of his playing time, but it is just too high for him to consistently hit.
Since Desmond Bane sprained his left ankle near the middle of January, Konchar is averaging about 28 minutes per game which is a major uptick compared to his season average of 18.4 minutes per game. But during that same timeframe (eight games) he has only gone over his PR's line in three games.
And if you look at his last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Konchar only hit the over because he shot two free throws, which is something he rarely does. In the month of January, he shot three free throws in total.
It is also not like he is an elite marksman from 3-point range either. He is only shooting 29.7% from 3 on the season. Look for Konchar's 18% PR's hit rate to continue tonight.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.