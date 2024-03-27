Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Warriors vs Magic: Place Trust in Steph Curry tonight
The Orlando Magic face the Golden State Warriors tonight in a cross-conference matchup between two postseason-bound teams.
Or at least that is where the Warriors were a few weeks ago before the Houston Rockets won nine straight. Tonight will be, after their win against the Heat last night, another opportunity for the Warriors to separate themselves from the red-hot Rockets.
And what better player to put our money behind to get the job done than two-time MVP Stephen Curry? Here are the three player props I am taking for tonight.
Best Prop Bets for Warriors vs Magic
- Stephen Curry UNDER 2.5 Turnovers
- Stephen Curry OVER 25.5 Points
- Stephen Curry OVER 0.5 Steals
Stephen Curry UNDER 2.5 Turnovers
Curry will need to take care of the ball tonight if the Warriors have any chance against a Magic team that has also been hot in the second half of the season.
Despite the Magic defending the opposing point guard position well, he only committed 2 turnovers in their last matchup back in January.
Also for bettors, Curry has gone under 2.5 turnovers in nine straight games and is averaging just 1.7 turnovers per game during that stretch. Let's see if he can make it 10 straight tonight.
Stephen Curry OVER 25.5 Points
Sandwiched in between two prop bets that might not be everyone's cup of tea is a points line that I believe Curry can crush.
In the last game against the Magic he scored 36 points and despite them having the eighth-best scoring defense, they give up the third-most threes per game to the opposition.
So if Curry can shoot better than he did last night, I expect him to have another big showing against the Magic
Stephen Curry OVER 0.5 Steals
This prop has been dormant for Curry as of late but just as win streaks may come to an end — hopefully not his turnovers prop tonight — so do losing streaks.
He has registered just one steal in the last 10 games but this is not just a blind throw at the dart board. In the 10 games prior, Curry went over 0.5 steals in seven games and for the season he has actually gone over on this prop in 33 of 65 games (51%).
Also, in the last matchup against the Magic, Curry logged 4 steals. And it makes sense, the Magic give up the fourth-most steals to opposing point guards (two per game). I trust Curry will break the streak tonight.
Find Patrick Previty's NBA betting record here.
