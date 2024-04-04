Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Warriors vs. Rockets: Target the UNDER on this Amen Thompson prop
The Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors play tonight in a matchup that could sway things for the 10th seed. The Warriors are currently on a five-game winning streak and the Rockets have dropped their last two games.
Tonight, I am looking toward some props for a couple of Rockets players and a big game from Klay Thompson.
Best Prop Bets for Warriors vs Rockets
- Jabari Smith OVER 8.5 Rebounds
- Amen Thompson UNDER 12.5 Points
- Klay Thompson OVER 22.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Jabari Smith OVER 8.5 Rebounds
Smith has not hit the over on 8.5 rebounds in any of the last six games but his minutes have been up as of late. Over the last four games, he is averaging 34.8 minutes per game with three games of 35+ minutes.
That bodes well for his rebounding numbers as he is over this line in 18 of the last 23 games where he plays at least 35 minutes (10.7 rebounds).
The Warriors also struggle against opposing power forwards in the rebounding department. They give up the third-most rebounds to the position so I think tonight is a perfect situation for him to go over tonight.
Amen Thompson UNDER 12.5 Points
Thompson averaged 13.1 points per game and went over 12.5 points in eight games in March. But with Cam Whitmore returning to the lineup, Thompson's minutes have decreased over the past two games.
In the time Whitmore was out last month, Thompson averaged 30.2 minutes per game and his production decreased. In the two games with Whitmore back, has averaged just 22.5 minutes and scored a total of 17 points.
In 36 games this season with Whitmore on the court, Thompson has gone under in 27 of the games (75%); logging 20.2 minutes per game and 8.4 points per game.
Klay Thompson OVER 22.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Klay Thompson has gone over 22.5 PRA's in five straight games against the Rockets with two being this season. In that time, he is averaging 36.8 PRA's on elite shooting clips.
Tonight, I think he will be able to take advantage of the Rockets defense to make it seven in a row. The Rockets give up the third-most boards to opposing shooting guards and are middle-of-the-pack in points and assists to shooting guards.
With Jonathan Kuminga also questionable tonight, I'll roll the dice on Klay Thompson to have a big game.
