Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Wizards vs Raptors: Trust RJ Barrett's Scoring
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Washington Wizards-Toronto Raptors matchup.
The Washington Wizards take on the Toronto Raptors tonight in a matchup of bottom-feeder Eastern Conference teams.
The Raptors and Wizards both have recent wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and tonight's player prop market will be defined by who gets the most opportunity.
As with most nights in the NBA, one of the factors in a player going over or under will be the amount of touches they get. But in a contest such as this one, between two teams already eliminated from the postseason, it is the biggest factor.
Best Prop Bets for Wizards vs Raptors
- Gary Trent Jr. OVER 24.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- RJ Barrett OVER 22.5 Points
- Kyle Kuzma UNDER 31.5 Points and Rebounds
Gary Trent Jr. OVER 24.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Over the last 10 games, Trent Jr.'s usage has gone up drastically and it shows with his PRA's prop. In the last 10 games he has attempted 19 field goals per game (nine of which are 3s) and has gone over 24.5 PRA's eight times.
Pairing those shooting attempts with 46% from the field, 38% from 3 and 91% from the line, he is almost hitting this prop just with points (averaging 23.8 PPG over last 10 games).
On top of the Wizards giving up the most points in the NBA, I think this is a guaranteed over for Trent Jr.
RJ Barrett OVER 22.5 Points
Barrett is averaging just about 22.5 points (22.6) in the last 10 games and has gone over this line in eight of the games. During that stretch he is also taking around 16-18 shots per game.
And going against the Wizards, I like for Barrett to make it nine out of his past 11 games. The Wizards give up the most points in the NBA to the shooting guard position (29.6 PPG).
Kyle Kuzma UNDER 31.5 Points and Rebounds
Kuzma has gone under 31.5 PRA's in four straight games despite getting a fair amount of opportunity.
And the Raptors, who rank in the bottom-10 in the NBA in points allowed and rebounds allowed, actually defend the small forward position fairly well. They are middle-of-the-pack in both categories to opposing small forwards.
If this is the game that Kuzma breaks the mini-streak, then so be it, but I think he comes up short again.
