Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday’s Playoff Games (Bet on Damian Lillard, Devin Booker)
The prop bets you need to take action on for Tuesday night in the NBA Playoffs.
It’s Day 4 of the NBA Playoffs as the action rolls on through the first round. There are three games that occupy the slate on Tuesday night as Phoenix seeks to even it up with Minnesota.
Indiana and Milwaukee battle in the East and in the nightcap, Dallas and the Los Angeles Clippers will square off. Here’s some of the plays that I’m backing in these opening round Game 2 contests.
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA playoffs, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Best Prop Bets for Tuesday’s Playoff Games
- Devin Booker OVER 24.5 Points
- Damian Lillard OVER 3.5 3-Pointers
- Luka Doncic OVER 52.5 Points, Rebounds, Assists
Devin Booker OVER 24.5 Points
The Phoenix Suns looked flat for most of the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1. The team will need to respond on Tuesday to even it up and I expect something big brewing from Devin Booker in the process.
Booker was underwhelming with an 18 point outing in Game 1. He hardly ever has a pair of games where he struggles.
We see it all the time in the playoffs that teams adjust and that’s exactly what I expect will happen. I’m going to come back to the over here as Booker shot 5-for-16 in Game 1. It was just the sixth game where he shot under 33 percent from the field since the All-Star break.
If the Suns aren’t going to win games defensively, they are going to have to attack downhill through this stingy Timberwolves defense. I like betting on players who need those bounce back game performances to get motoring, and that’s a spot that Booker is in right now.
He needs to be the consistent secondary scoring option to help aid Kevin Durant and for that reason I’ll take the over.
Damian Lillard OVER 3.5 3-Pointers
Damian Lillard enters off one of the most unique, bizarre box scores you’ll ever see in an NBA playoff game. 35 points, 6-for-11 from deep and seven rebounds that all came in the first half. He would not score for the remainder of the game.
What I love the most about Lillard is his 3-point ability and that’s why I'm a huge fan of his over 3.5 threes tonight. He can flourish with the deep ball and isn’t afraid to launch them up. He averaged 8.55 3-point shots per game, fifth in the NBA by an individual player this season. It comes in waves and he can light it up in a flash.
I’m not going to stop taking this prop until I see it really go flat. As the Bucks continue to play games in the playoffs without Giannis, this leaves breathing room for Lillard in this game. He should be able to pick right back up in Game 2 and is going to carry the weight once again.
Luka Doncic OVER 52.5 Points, Rebounds, Assists
Luka Doncic is an MVP finalist and for good reason. He’s a clear cut workhorse who can perform wizardry tricks when on the court, Doncic is the heartbeat of this Mavericks offense and will be much needed once again in Game 2 of this series against the Clippers.
I’m looking at his points, rebounds, assists prop tonight. Instead of laying it down on just points, I’ll bundle his numbers together because he’s wicked efficient. I’m thinking that Doncic is going to rack up his points, which will make everything else fall in line. He led all players in the NBA this season with 13 games of 40+ points. Entering the playoffs, this line cashed in three of the Mavericks final five games.
This line will not fool me for a game that Dallas wants to win, especially since they are headed home for the next two games after tonight.
He is the best player on the court in this series and Doncic knows to get going in these situations. This is a matchup nightmare for defenses and he still posted 33 points, 13 rebounds in what was a disappointing Game 1. Leave no doubt and put your faith in the over on this prop.
Note: Prop odds are subject to change.