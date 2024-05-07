Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday's Playoff Games (Playoff Kyrie Is Back)
We have reached the second round of the NBA playoffs as the teams have been whittled down from 16 to eight. A pair of Game 1s headline Tuesday’s playoff slate between Boston and Cleveland along with a highly anticipated Oklahoma City and Dallas series.
As we advance into the later rounds, the betting becomes more interesting trying to plot player performances and other individual game props. That’s just the fun of it though!
Here’s what to target on another playoff Tuesday in the NBA.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday’s Playoff Games
- Jayson Tatum UNDER 27.5 Points
- Kyrie Irving OVER 24.5 Points
- Josh Giddey OVER 1.5 3-Pointers
Jayson Tatum UNDER 27.5 Points
It’s been a smooth sailing postseason so far as expected for the Boston Celtics and I’m fading a star player in the spotlight. What could possibly go wrong there? Jayson Tatum is the leader on this roster, but he has truly struggled to put any consistency together on his point totals so far.
Granted, Boston was up so much in some of the Heat series that Tatum was getting some additional rest, but we’ve always praised the Celtics depth. It doesn’t need to be Tatum out there getting every bucket anymore. He has Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White and others around him to fall back on. The Celtics move the ball around the court and get everyone involved.
Something tells me that Tatum will once again find the under in this series opener. Cleveland doesn’t impose much more of a challenge than Miami did in my opinion, which once again opens the door to more scoring depth once again from Boston, including off the bench. Expect Tatum to have a slower paced game again, as he’s failed to hit over 27.5 points in four of the Celtics five games of the postseason.
Kyrie Irving OVER 24.5 Points
It is really scary to see Kyrie Irving thriving once again in the NBA. After a stretch of confusing drama and other theatrics, the 32-year old veteran guard is once again rising to the top in these playoffs with the Dallas Mavericks. This is not what anybody in the league wanted to see right now.
Kyrie’s takeover ability was evident in the Game 6 closeout of the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round. He was extremely quiet before exploding for 28 second half points, including five 3s. This is perhaps the first time in years that Irving finally looks to be really focused and in the right mindset to help the Dallas Mavericks through this playoff run alongside Luka Doncic. I’ve seen enough to be convinced that he is certainly back at the top of his game.
When he gets rolling, he’s been an unstoppable force to this point of the playoffs. His efficiency has been very impressive as he averaged 51.4 percent shooting in the Clippers series and scored 30+ in three of the six games. The Thunder are the youngest team left and I really worry about them having to guard both Doncic and Irving.
I’m going back to Kyrie’s over on points in the series opener at a somewhat generous 24.5 number.
Josh Giddey OVER 1.5 3-Pointers
The Oklahoma City Thunder are such an awesome team to get behind in these playoffs. They begin their second round journey against Dallas and are not ready to stop playing postseason basketball. In this opener, I’m looking at a very intriguing prop on Josh Giddey that not many people are thinking about.
In the first round against the Pelicans, the Thunder made some big time plays to help clinch a sweep. It was Giddey who nailed four 3s in both Games 3 and 4 to help power the Thunder to those wins in the series. Now, Giddey’s 3-point prop is listed at a mere 1.5 and screaming to be wagered on at plus value.
I’m really confused at this because Giddey can shoot 3s if and when he wants to. It’s playoff basketball, which energizes players to perform well and I emphasize that often.
This may be headed back in the under direction tonight but I don’t really care about that. This is a plus value play you cannot miss out on, even if it's a trap. Giddey should fire more up from beyond the arc tonight on the league’s No. 1 3-point shooting team (38.9 percent from the field), don’t hesitate and take the over.
Note: Odds are subject to change.