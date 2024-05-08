Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday's Playoff Action (The Brunson Burner Is Hot)
It’s another night of playoff action across the NBA, and this time we only have a single game on the slate. It means we’re slowly starting to wind our way toward the end of the season which has seemed to fly by.
The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks take the court in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. Fear not, there is still time to maximize your bankroll! Here’s what to play in tonight’s game.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday’s Playoff Games
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 2.5 3-Pointers
- Jalen Brunson OVER 37.5 Points
- T.J. McConnell OVER 10.5 Points
Tyrese Haliburton OVER 2.5 3-Pointers
The Pacers should feel very confident in themselves for sticking around in Game 1, despite some questionable calls against them. The craziest part is that Tyrese Haliburton was nowhere to be found basically all game, with six points and eight assists. Both of his made field goals came from deep in that Game 1. The Pacers only lost by four points.
This is an All-Star player who averaged 20.1 points, 10.9 assists and 2.8 3-pointers per game in the regular season. To this point of the playoffs, he’s been a bit quiet which is surprising. One thing that’s for certain is Haliburton can score in bunches and he creates offense. Ever since Indiana traded for him during the 2021-22 season, it’s been an important upgrade for this roster.
Haliburton is going to correct himself in Game 2, despite a potential back injury that is keeping him listed as questionable on the injury report. That means almost nothing as players power through the pain in these situations. He shoots a high volume of 3-point shots (7.8 per game in the regular season) which means that he’s going to at least hang around it. This time, I have faith in the over.
Jalen Brunson OVER 37.5 Points
The arguments need to stop right now. It’s become increasingly obvious that Jalen Brunson has become a top 5 player in the NBA and it’s no longer a question. There’s nobody else who pours out the effort, increases his efficiency and has an ability to take over a game like he does.
Brunson has had his best season by far and only continues to get stronger with each game the Knicks play in this postseason. He’s the first player since the great Michael Jordan to record 40+ points in four consecutive playoff games (Jordan last did it in the 1993 NBA Finals).
When it comes down to true value, there is no player that means more to their team than Brunson, especially with the Knicks being on basically a seven man rotation throughout most of this postseason.
This is the Knicks offense plain and simple. It’s almost frightening to think where this team would be without him, perhaps even missing the playoffs altogether. Brunson has been the savior that Knicks fans have been waiting for since the Ewing and Anthony eras. He’s on a tear and putting the team on his back when they need him the most.
I’ll gladly bet his over on points every night the Knicks have a playoff game.
T.J. McConnell OVER 10.5 Points
The one pro about the Pacers is the extended depth that they have available at their disposal. They are in a better position than the Knicks in that department. T.J. McConnell is a skill player that Indiana can release for 20 minutes off the bench to provide scoring depth.
McConnell has been down this road before in the playoffs with Philadelphia during both the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. He is playing the most minutes of his postseason career this year as head coach Rick Carlisle continues to trust him. McConnell has averaged 10.7 points and 4.3 assists across all seven playoff games the Pacers have played. He’s putting in effort to back up the starting rotation.
The Knicks have a habit of letting roleplayers put up a major performance against them. McConnell has all of a sudden started to take off with 18 and 20 point efforts in his past two games.
This feels like another spot where he will get his open looks and high percentage shot opportunities. 10.5 is a generous number that we’re getting based on his recent games. I’ll happily take the over with this versatile veteran guard.
Note: Odds are subject to change.