Best NBA Props Today for Lakers vs Kings: Spotlight Austin Reaves To Take Advantage Of The Kings Defense
The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Sacramento Kings coming off a back-to-back. The Kings got a blowout win against the Milwaukee Bucks last night.
But tonight, I am looking for the Lakers' potent offense to pick on the Kings' defense coming off little rest. Specifically, I like LeBron James and Austin Reaves to lead the way for the Lakers.
Best Prop Bets for Lakers vs Kings
- Austin Reaves OVER 1.5 First Quarter Assists
- Austin Reaves OVER 19.5 Points and Rebounds
- LeBron James OVER 34.5 Points and Assists
Austin Reaves OVER 1.5 First Quarter Assists
Reaves is averaging 5.5 assists per game this season and has hit the over on this line in eight of the last 10 games.
In the previous matchup against the Kings, Reaves logged two assists in the first quarter, and in the last 10 games he has taken on a bigger facilitator role, averaging 6.2 assists per game.
The Kings also allow the 9th most assists per game (27.9) in the NBA so there should be plenty of opportunity for the Lakers offense which is averaging 117.4 points per game.
Austin Reaves OVER 19.5 Points and Rebounds
Another Reaves prop to look for is his PR's line which he has hit in five straight games. Reaves has logged 25, 23, 22, 22, and 21 PRs in the last five games.
Against the Kings, who give up the 8th most points per game in the NBA this season, he has cashed the over on this prop in three of their last four games against them and tonight should be no different.
LeBron James OVER 34.5 Points and Assists
Now looking at the King; LeBron James has had his way against the Sacramento Kings. In the last six games against them, he has gone over each time with games of 44, 40, 35, 41, 44, and 42 PAs.
Also, in the last 10 games he has gone over 34.5 PAs in eight games, and during that stretch he is averaging 28.5 points and 9.6 assists.
Look for King James to have another top tier performance against the Kings.
