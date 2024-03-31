Best NCAA Tournament Prop Bets to Target for Sunday's Elite Eight Action
The player prop bets to have some action on in this Elite Eight Sunday slate.
The end of the road to the Final Four is drawing near as Sunday marks the conclusion of the Elite Eight. Two more tickets will be punched by the end of today after UConn and Alabama both claimed victories on Saturday.
What’s left are two great offenses in Purdue and Tennessee, followed by the Cinderella NC State and blue-blood Duke which sparks memories of the 1980s. Here’s how to play the Elite Eight games on Sunday.
If you want to get in on the action, click the link below to sign up for an account at DraftKings Sportsbook. If you do, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager!
Best Prop Bets for NCAA Tournament Games on Sunday
- Zach Edey OVER 22.5 Points
- Casey Morsell OVER 10.5 Points
- Jeremy Roach OVER 13.5 Points
Zach Edey OVER 22.5 Points
Big bad Zach Edey is back for more as Purdue has survived another round of the NCAA Tournament. Next to UConn, this is the only team that might have a real chance at challenging them. It’s all due to the success of Edey, who is just beating up defenders at every opportunity he gets.
The numbers are all pointing upward based on this excellent performance in the tournament. Edey is averaging 26.7 points and 16.3 rebounds across Purdue’s opening three games. On his way to an all-region team selection, this is the top-scoring player and 3rd leading rebounder in all of Division I. Anyone who is matched up with him has to throw the kitchen sink at him defensively.
Tennessee and their defensive efficiency (8th in the nation) may finally be able to bring some disruption for the 7-foot-4 senior, but it’s not going to be enough to deter him away from playing more physically and finishing in the paint. This is quite obviously his signature offensive strategy. It’s been a historic tournament so far for Edey, I’ll keep rolling with the over.
Casey Morsell OVER 10.5 Points
The NC State Wolfpack have not been knocked down yet in this tournament and it’s quite miraculous they’re still in this field. Their next challenge awaiting is Duke, and they will need to match their pace on offense.
I’m focused on Casey Morsell in this game. He’s the third option for this team but is starting to tick up in offensive production as we’ve progressed through the tournament. He’s coming off a 15-point performance against Marquette and 11 more versus Oakland in the second round. Duke is likely going to be focused on DJ Horne and DJ Burns the most, as those are the Wolfpack’s biggest threats with Burns size and physicality and Horne’s ability to score from anywhere on the floor. I believe this opens up the ability for Morsell to take additional shots and knock them down in this all-important game.
The Wolfpack need to remain steady offensively with the Blue Devils and they will certainly have a chance in this game. Duke ranks 19th in field goal percentage and has a lot of skilled offensive talent. NC State somewhat lacks in comparison so this offense needs to elevate itself. Morsell is the X-factor the Wolfpack will need in this game.
Jeremy Roach OVER 13.5 Points
Jeremy Roach has been a key contributor for Duke in their run to the Elite Eight. He’s gone a tick over this point total in each of their three games in the tournament and I’m leaning to the higher side once again with a trip to the Final Four awaiting.
It’s become like a roulette as to who will score the most for the Blue Devils. Just about anyone in their starting five is capable of scoring in double figures. But I trust the veteran in this situation and would look to him as the key component. Duke can shoot it well but also has the ability to win defensively as they did with Houston on Friday, holding opponents to 66 points per game on average. It feels like Roach and the offense will take advantage of an NC State defense that has struggled at times, allowing their opponents to score 72.2 a game.
Duke is also a second-half team as they post 42.5 PPG after the halftime whistle. Roach has created the reliability factor under head coach Jon Scheyer’s system and can always be looked upon for offensive efficiency. Back the senior in his final run to make the big shots down the stretch and ignite this deep Blue Devil offense.
NOTE: Odds are always subject to change.