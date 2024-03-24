Best NCAA Tournament Prop Bets to Target for Sunday's Second Round Action
The plays you need to know about for Sunday's second round action in the NCAA Tournament.
The end is rapidly approaching on opening weekend in the NCAA Tournament. Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened. These are some of the greatest days in sports each and every year, so all good things will ultimately come to an end. Fear not, for there are still eight games remaining in second round action on Sunday.
If you’ve missed out on the action so far or your bankroll is in the red, let’s try and fix that today. The thing to remember is that it’s not about how you start but how you finish. In a sense, that sums up the daily grind in college basketball. With that in mind, here are the plays to strike on for the remainder of the second round slate.
Best Prop Bets for NCAA Tournament Games on Sunday
- Great Osobor OVER 14.5 Points
- Donovan Clingan OVER 12.5 Points
- Wade Taylor OVER 16.5 Points
Great Osobor OVER 14.5 Points
Osobor is an exciting player to watch from a Mountain West conference that produced a lot of headlines this season.
Utah State is able to set up a lot of plays inside off the pick and roll for him in the low post to back down and attack the rim. The Montana State transfer ranks 86th in the country field goal percentage (58.3 percent), 45th in rebounds (9.09) and 95th in points (17.82 per game). This workhorse type of resume helped to add up to the Mountain West Player of the Year award for the junior forward.
You may be thinking that 7-foot-4 Edey is going to completely overpower 6-foot-8 Osobor. That’s not necessarily true.
While he does not have the size advantage, I believe that Utah State will be able to feed it down low to Osobor and he can back Edey down and get physical. With his athleticism, I would expect him to be able to get enough volume in this game to obtain many scoring opportunities. He has gone over on points in seven of his last nine games after all. Side with the over for a game where they will trust in his offensive production, even in a more difficult matchup.
Donovan Clingan OVER 12.5 Points
Thursday marked a statement win for the UConn Huskies to open their NCAA Tournament run. This team looks like a well-oiled machine and all of the parts are in motion to compete for a national championship. All five starters recorded double digit points and there was never a doubt. Once again, center Donovan Clingan played a huge part in the victory.
He was able to get rolling against Stetson, who lacked most of the interior size to cover him, part of a 19-point, 8 rebound performance in the victory. He is an overpowering force in the paint and will use his body to wear defenders down quickly and finish at the rim. Clingan ranks 18th in field goal percentage at a 64.6 percent rate. I still like his matchup considering Northwestern won't have big man Matthew Nicholson.
Clingan has hit the over mark on his points (12.5) in three of the last four games, and he is in line to clear it again. With guys like Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer who can accurately feed the ball inside, it makes his job much more simple. This is a special team, with one of the most intimidating centers in the nation. Back Clingan and his over.
Wade Taylor OVER 16.5 Points
Texas A&M goes into a literal Texas sized showdown on Sunday when they cross paths with Houston. The Aggies enter ranked 64th in the nation in offensive efficiency, while the Cougars are the top defense in the country and it really may not be close.
This is going to be a dogfight from the opening tip, but there’s one kryptonite that A&M has in their back pocket. It’s Wade Taylor IV, who has been on a scorching tear as of late. In his past four games, he’s averaging 26.7 PPG, 5.2 threes per game and averaging just over 40 percent from the field. The leading scorer on this A&M roster will need to utilize his skills once again on Sunday for an offense that ranks 96th in points per game (75.5).
He shoots the three point shot at a high volume as well. Taylor is 56th in points per game across Division I and if he can put the Aggies on his back, they have a chance. This is an interesting Texas A&M team that I’m sure Houston did not want to see in their draw. Star players show out in the tournament and I would expect nothing different here from Taylor. Side with the over on A&M’s best playmaker.
