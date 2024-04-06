Best NCAA Tournament Prop Bets to Target for Saturday’s Final Four Action
The prop bets to target for the men's Final Four games Saturday in Phoenix.
Four teams are left standing in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. They will clash in the desert of the Wild West in Phoenix on Saturday, all with a chance to chase a national championship for their schools.
A pair of No. 1 seeds remain, while some Cinderellas seek to spoil the party for the favorites. Who will be the hero for these teams? Here’s how to bet on the player props on Saturday’s Final Four contests.
Best Prop Bets for NCAA Final Four on Saturday
- DJ Horne OVER 16.5 Points
- Donovan Clingan OVER 9.5 Rebounds
- Grant Nelson OVER 10.5 Points
DJ Horne OVER 16.5 Points
The NC State Wolfpack are continuing their dream run through Phoenix and the Final Four, but the most challenging opponent is ahead in Purdue. While America loves the DJ Burns story (as do I), I’m looking to the guards and DJ Horne in this game.
It’s been a nice tournament run for Horne who’s scored 20 and 19 in NC State’s prior two games across the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight. He’s been the leading scorer for much of the season and provides so much value in this offense. What I like most about Horne and this team is that they’ve been playing freely and taking high-quality shots out there with each game. They are never scared of their opponents.
With Edey and the Purdue defense likely to be keying in on Burns inside, I can envision a lot of pass-outs around the perimeter, creating more shot opportunities for Horne. He shoots it 40.8 percent from three and isn’t afraid to post up from anywhere. He must be the one who delivers for the Wolfpack to keep the dream alive for a championship. I’ll take the over.
Donovan Clingan OVER 9.5 Rebounds
The UConn Huskies storm into Phoenix with a chip on their shoulder and the chase for another title alive and well. Donovan Clingan is the heart and soul of this team and he has proved it almost all tournament long. He’s never afraid of a big stage and this moment feels perfect for him to thrive.
I love this rebound total tonight at 9.5 as he has surpassed it in three of the last five and can rack it up on the offensive glass. When Clingan overpowers with his physicality and size, it’s game over for the opponents. He will bully defensive units and back his way down to the rim. Tonight, his matchup will most likely be against 6-foot-10 forward Grant Nelson and I don’t believe Clingan will struggle all that much as he can simply overpower his opponents.
There should be no question that he once again clears his rebound total in this game. He is always in the vicinity when it comes to playing off the glass and I love the matchup against an Alabama defense that is rather pedestrian. Back the over in this situation as he should have ample opportunities to win the battle on the boards.
Grant Nelson OVER 10.5 Points
Alabama and their 90.6 points per game offense (1st in the nation) take the Phoenix stage and have one heck of a matchup with the UConn Huskies. While there are so many threats offensively, someone has to bring their absolute A-game and I look to Grant Nelson.
Nelson had a huge Sweet 16 performance against North Carolina with 24 points and 12 rebounds, sealing the game with an emphatic block. He took a step back against Clemson in the Elite Eight as the Tigers' strong defense held him to 8 points and 7 rebounds. If Alabama is to win the game, Nelson is going to be a critical component. While he might have Donovan Clingan on him defensively, he must exploit open lanes to the hoop and assert physicality which he is capable of.
The Tide will be in for a long night if they can’t hold the pace against the Huskies. Nelson is going to be a massive X-factor in this game plan, which could significantly swing the outcome of the game. The UConn defense is making me question this play, but I’ll still lean over in this spot as the number still feels valuable at this price.
