Best NCAA Tournament Prop Bets to Target for Saturday's Second Round Action
The best player props that you can't miss out on for Saturday's action.
It is halfway through the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament. The big dance began with 64 teams, but in just two days the field has been halved down to the best 32 left standing. Saturday marks the beginning of the second round which includes a total of eight games.
Everyone’s bracket is officially busted after the last perfect ones remaining went down on Friday night. The picks may not have been the most efficient either so far. But there is hope, this is a new weekend and a time to refresh for more exciting action in this NCAA Tournament. Where will the upsets continue? Who becomes the next star on the court? Let’s break down the best prop plays on Saturday.
Best Prop Bets for NCAA Tournament Games on Saturday
- Cormac Ryan OVER 9.5 Points
- Jack Gohlke OVER 13.5 Points
- N’Faly Dante OVER 8.5 Rebounds
Cormac Ryan OVER 9.5 Points
North Carolina is out hunting another championship once again this season as they are into the second round of the tournament. Michigan State awaits in what should be a great matchup between two iconic franchises. There’s one player who stands out to me on the Tar Heel offense in this matchup and it’s Cormac Ryan.
Ryan can take on more of a workload. The senior transfer came over from Notre Dame and has added crucial depth to the Tar Heels roster. He averaged 11.3 points per game this season to help complement his other key role players RJ Davis, Armando Bacot, and Harrison Ingram. Ryan broke out against Duke on March 9th with 31 points and going 6-8 from three. He plays a lot of minutes and takes a higher volume of shots. He has shown inconsistency at times but is coming off of a 13-point effort against Wagner on Thursday and has gone over his 9.5-point total in four of his last six contests.
With the Spartans locking down on other players, this gives him more scoring opportunities in this game. I expect a shootout between these two high-octane offenses that rank top 100 in field goals made per game. Ryan should be able to hit the short over the price of 9.5 points in the process. Don’t overthink it and side with the over in this spot.
Jack Gohlke OVER 13.5 Points
There’s a very high chance that the entire country only knew about Jack Gohlke after his 32-point performance on Thursday as Oakland toppled Kentucky in an absolute stunner. Now we all know the true talent that he’s capable of night in and night out for the Golden Grizzlies.
It’s been a whirlwind for Gohlke and his team after they knocked off true blue blood on their way into the second round. He was scorching hot from the field with 32 points and 10 threes. What’s incredible is that he has only attempted 8 shots from two-point range all season, he simply lives from beyond the arc. Gohlke ranks 2nd in the country in three-point field goals attempted per game (9.74) and made per game (3.69). He is a high-volume shooter who is never afraid to fire away.
Maybe this is a play based on recency bias, but I can’t resist the temptation. When it comes down to it, Oakland head coach David Kampe told Gohlke to just keep shooting the ball on Thursday. I’m pretty sure that game plan will hold up this time around too. A total of 13.5 points feels wicked low despite this being a potential letdown spot. I’ll back Gohlke and his over here, arguably the most exciting story of the tournament.
N’Faly Dante OVER 16.5 Points
Oregon is a fun team to watch play basketball and about two weeks ago, there was a better chance of them being at home watching the tournament. Instead, a sound 14-point victory over South Carolina has brought them a tournament victory keeping their season alive.
N’Faly Dante may not have been the best player on the floor Thursday, but he was the most important one. A 23-point, 6-rebound effort was a perfect recipe to seal the victory for the Ducks, including 13 in the second half. The 6-foot-11 senior center has speed and athleticism that help to elevate the offensive caliber of Oregon. He is wicked efficient and makes almost all of his shots inside with his signature jump hook, penetrating through the defense. That shot has helped him reach 4th in the nation in field goal percentage at a 70.5 percent rate.
Facing Creighton is going to be a tough matchup for Oregon, who has an elite trio of guards that can exploit and attack in many different ways. I envision Dante to be a major part of this game plan. He is capable of stepping up and can have a lot of success in a game where Oregon may be trailing for the majority of it. Attacking the paint is a great method for the Ducks to hang in a competitive game. Take over 16.5 points for Dante, who’s cashed in five of the last six.
