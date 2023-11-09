Best NFL ATS, Moneyline, and OVER/UNDER Teams Midway Through Season
Welcome to the official halfway point of the 2023 NFL season.
There are 272 regular season games and 136 have been played through the first nine weeks. So, it's time to take a step back and see how teams have been performing from a betting perspective so far this season. In this article, we'll take a look at the top five (and bottom five) teams when it comes to covering spreads, being profitable on the moneyline, and the OVER/UNDER.
Best NFL Teams Against the Spread
- T1) Jaguars 6-2
- T1) Lions 6-2
- 3) Eagles 5-2-2
- T4) Chiefs 6-3
- T4) Dolphins 6-3
- T4) Ravens 6-3
Worst NFL Teams Against the Spread
- 32) Panthers 1-6-1
- T30) Patriots 2-7
- T30) Falcons 2-7
- T28) Saints 2-6-1
- T28) Giants 2-6-1
NFL Most Profitable Moneyline Teams
- 1) Jaguars 6-2 (+3.37 units)
- 2) Steelers 5-3 (+3.25 units)
- 3) Eagles 8-1 (+2.56 units)
- 4) Browns 5-3 (+2.91 units)
- 5) Texans 4-4 (+2.17 units)
NFL Least Profitable Moneyline Teams
- 32) Panthers 1-7 (-5.50 units)
- 31) Giants 2-7 (-5.26 units)
- 30) Bears 2-7 (-3.75 units)
- 29) Cardinals 1-8 (-3.25 units)
- 28) Patriots 2-7 (-3.20 units)
Best NFL OVER Teams
- T1) Colts 6-3
- T1) Bears 6-3
- T3) 49ers 5-3
- T3) Cowboys 5-3
- T5) Eagles 5-4
- T5) Cardinals 5-4
- T5) Dolphins 5-4
Best NFL UNDER Teams
- 1) Giants 8-1
- 2) Steelers 1-7
- T3) Vikings 2-7
- T3) Raiders 2-7
- T3) Saints 2-7
- T3) Chiefs 2-7
