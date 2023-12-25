Best NFL Bets for Christmas Day (How to Bet Chiefs vs. Raiders, Prop Bets for Brandon Aiyuk, Saquon Barkley)
The BetSided team has you ready to bet the NFL Christmas Day slate!
By Reed Wallach
Merry Christmas to all who celebrate and welcome to a massive sports day, including the biggest game of the NFL season to date with the best team in the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens traveling to Santa Clara, California to take on the top team in the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers.
Our BetSided team has you covered with bets for every game, which can be found here, but this is going to compile some of our finest, covering a full game side in the Raiders-Chiefs game, followed by a pair of player prop bets, focusing on the likes of New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and San Francisco 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk.
Best NFL Bets for Christmas Day
- Raiders +10.5 vs. Chiefs
- Saquon Barkley UNDER 53.5 Rushing Yards
- Brandon Aiyuk Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Raiders vs. Chiefs Prediction and Pick
Our Iain MacMillian's best bets column is targeting the big underdog Raiders to cash in the opening game of the Christmas triple header.
The Raiders have been an actual solid football team since firing Josh McDaniels and are coming off a mini-BYE week after one of the biggest blowouts of the season. Since Week 10, their defense has been fourth in the NFL in opponent EPA per play.
Don't let their Week 12 31-17 loss to the Chiefs sway you from betting on them in this spot, let's note that the two teams both averaged 6.2 yards per play in the original meeting, but two failed fourth down conversions and going just 1-3 in the red zone ended up costing the Raiders.
But, I've seen enough to think this Raiders team can hang with an underperforming Chiefs squad that is not nearly as explosive as they once were.
Giants vs. Eagles Prediction and Pick
Barkley has been boom-or-bust since Tommy DeVito took over, rushing for 66 or more yards in three games but below 50 in two others.
While the Eagles defense has its issues this season, it's been able to win at the point of attack this season, right around the league average in success rate against the run.
We saw Big Blue abandon the run when behind as recently as last week in the team's 24-6 loss ot the Saints. In that game, Barkley had only nine carries for 14 yards.
Catching nearly two touchdowns, the Giants are likely going to play from behind and with that will come at the expense of high volume for Barkley.
For more NFL player props, check out our Eagles-Giants breakdown here.
Ravens vs. 49ers Prediction and Pick
MacMillian's favorite player prop on Christmas night is on San Francisco's stud, yet underrated, wide out. Let him explain:
In an offense that's full of weapons, including MVP favorite Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk might sneak by as the most underrated. According to PFF.com, he's the second-ranked receiver in the NFL this season behind only Tyreek Hill.
While Deebo Samuel gets some action on the ground and McCaffrey sees some targets through the air, Aiyuk is the clear No. 1 option in the passing game and has already scored six touchdowns on the season. I'll bet on him to score his seventh on Monday night.
