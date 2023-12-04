Best NFL Bets Today (Top Picks for Bengals vs. Jaguars on Monday Night Football)
Week 13 of the NFL season will wrap up tonight when the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.
If you're looking for some bets to place on tonight's AFC showdown, you've come to the right place! Throughout the week, the BetSided team gave you their favorite players for the game, so we've put them all together in one place. We have a little bit of everything for you, including a play on the side, the total, and a player prop.
Bengals vs. Jaguars odds, spread, and total
Monday Night Football Best Bets
Bengals vs. Jaguars Spread Bet
BetSided's Jovan Alford broke down why he's backing the Jaguars to win and cover this hefty spread tonight. You can check out his full betting preview here:
"The Bengals will have Higgins back on the field, who has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury. Higgins and Chase will be a huge boost for Browning, as he didn’t get any help from veteran running back Joe Mixon in the rushing department last week.
"Cincinnati shouldn’t expect a breakout performance from Mixon against the Jaguars’ defense, which is holding opponents to 87.4 yards per game. As for the Jaguars, this seems like a prime spot to get Etienne and the running game going.
"If Etienne Jr. can rip off a couple of 10-plus yard runs, it should open up the passing game for Trevor Lawrence and the Jags wide receivers. As long as Jacksonville doesn’t make crucial mistakes and plays up to its standard, they’ll win."
Pick: Jaguars -8.5
Bengals vs. Jaguars Total Bet
The total is set at a low mark of at 39.5, but I think the play to make on this is the OVER.
The Jaguars may get close to this total themselves. The Bengals' defense is one of the worst in the NFL, ranking 25th in opponent EPA per play, 30th in opponent success rate, and dead last in opponent yards per play, giving up an average of 6.2 yards per snap.
The Jaguars should be able to move the ball at will and I expect a bit of a stronger performance by Jake Browning now that he'll have both Tee Higgins back in the lineup.
Pick: OVER 39.5
Bengals vs. Jaguars Play Prop
Reed Wallach broke down his favorite prop bets for the game on Black & Teal, you can read them all here. The one member of the Bengals he's targetting is Ja'Marr Chase:
"If there's a Bengals player that's going to get his share, it's going to Chase, who had six targets in Jake Browning's first start for Cincinnati last week. While the Bengals offense is going to be far less potent without Joe Burrow under center, Chase is going to still be a big part of the game plan and given the likelihood the team is playing from behind, will see the ball a ton.
"Chase has had six or more targets every game this season and is averaging more than 10 targets per game. I'm going to trust the Bengals' offensive staff to scheme up some high-percentage throws for Browning and will feature a ton of passes toward Chase."
Pick: Chase OVER 5.5 receptions
