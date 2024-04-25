Best NFL Futures To Bet Before 2024 NFL Draft (From The Windy City To The Steel City)
Breaking down the best future bets to make for the NFL season before the draft gets underway on Thursday.
It’s draft time once again in the National Football League. The city of Detroit is about to be descended upon with the hundreds of new players who will hear their names called to the league for the upcoming 2024 season.
Before the festivities get going in Detroit, we have a rough idea of which teams are going to make moves at the top of the board. While futures betting markets have been open since the Super Bowl, here are some of the moves I am eyeing right now to take action on as the outcomes of the draft could adjust these lines.
Best Early NFL Futures To Bet Before NFL Draft
- Chicago Bears OVER 8.5 Wins
- Rome Odunze To Win Offensive Rookie Of The Year
- Pittsburgh Steelers To Make The Playoffs
Chicago Bears OVER 8.5 Wins
This may be a reactionary play but the Chicago Bears have not been fooling around this offseason. In the draft, they are more than likely about to pick USC star quarterback Caleb Williams as the No. 1 overall. They have also been linked to wide receiver Rome Odunze from Washington in mock drafts as well which would give yet another boost to a team that made some significant moves in the offseason.
General manager Ryan Poles answered the bell by acquiring wide receiver Keenan Allen in a trade from the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a 2024 fourth-rounder. Allen has racked up 1,000+ yards in five of his last seven seasons and the 31-year-old does not appear to be slowing down yet. Free agent running back D’Andre Swift is now a member of the team, entering off a 1,000+ yard season with Philadelphia in 2023. In order to make way for Williams coming in, Justin Fields was additionally traded to Pittsburgh for a 2025 sixth-round pick.
Every sign is pointing up right now in Chicago, a city and fanbase that has been praying to get back a consistent winning product in football. I truly believe that Poles has pulled the right strings and will have this team prepared for an exciting season ahead. Take the Bears to go over their win total now before it could increase following the draft.
Rome Odunze To Win Offensive Rookie Of The Year
The wide receiver class in this 2024 draft is quite a group of talent and I have my eyes on Rome Odunze, who became one of the most efficient and highly touted wide receivers in college football last season at Washington. He is likely to go in or around the top 10 of this draft. I am potentially projecting him at No. 6 to the New York Giants and for very good reason.
Working with quarterback Michael Penix, Odunze quickly showcased the athleticism and savvy route running that is looked upon by scouts. He had the best season of his college career, posting 92 receptions for 1,640 yards with 13 touchdowns. Odunze additionally recorded six 100+ yard performances and five of his games were multi-touchdown performances. There is a lot of value in this play which I love to take advantage of in this spot.
Future bets on awards can get somewhat fluky due to potential injuries and any inconsistency by a player that can quickly kill the bet. What intrigues me here is that there’s a real chance that Odunze could now be drafted ahead of another star-studded receiver Malik Nabers from LSU. He is gaining traction and the value is there. I’m taking the risk as you can find this award prop at 10-1 odds across most sportsbooks. He will steal the show this fall and win rookie of the year.
Pittsburgh Steelers To Make The Playoffs
It’s a brand new era of football in Pittsburgh as the Steelers look to hit the reset button with quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields beginning in 2024. After the years with Kenny Pickett did not work out, it was time for Pittsburgh to move on as they were attempting to reorganize the structure of the franchise. Wilson is expected to be the starter, but head coach Mike Tomlin has said that Fields will have a chance to compete.
The acquisition of safety Patrick Queen from the Baltimore Ravens has also significantly boosted this roster going into the season. In four years, he recorded 454 tackles, 13.5 sacks, and 5 forced fumbles while with the Ravens. What it boils down to for me is that the Steelers made the postseason last year at 10-7, losing in the wild-card round to the Buffalo Bills on the road. Each year, this team just seems to find a way to weather the storm.
I believe this is a worthy future bet, even with the doubt about Wilson's game that has become evident during his time spent in Denver. This could be a positive change for the veteran as Pittsburgh is one of the more consistent teams in the league under Tomlin. This is a plus-money play and I’m running with it for what appears to be an organized roster, perhaps even stronger with the offseason acquisitions.
Note: Odds are subject to change.