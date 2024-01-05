Best NFL Over/Under Bets to Make for Week 18
Breaking down the best game total bets to place in Week 18 of the NFL season.
While bettors should be careful with game totals every week of the season, this week the warning seems more appropriate than ever, as several high-profile quarterbacks won't see the field in Week 18 as playoff spots and seedings have been wrapped up.
Yet, opportunities remain, weather you're a numbers better, a trends bettor, a narrative bettor or some combination of the three, as I am.
Here are four game totals I like for Week 18 of the NFL season.
If you’re looking to bet on a total this week, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer for a limited time! New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets!
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Steelers vs Ravens Game Total Prediction
This game matters to Pittsburgh as the Steelers still have playoff hopes with a win and some help. It doesn't matter to the Ravens who've locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
The Steelers average only 17.4 points on the road, but have averaged over 25 per contest in their last three games and find themselves in a must-win situation.
The Ravens are second in the league in scoring, both overall and at home, but Tyler Huntley will be quarterbacking Baltimore in place of Lamar Jackson.
Add to that a winter storm will arrive in the area Saturday morning and I'm having a hard time seeing this game get to the number.
Pick: Steelers vs Ravens UNDER 35.5 points
Vikings vs Lions Game Total Prediction
Earlier this week I explained why I believe Detroit will exceed its team total in this game and if the Lions get to 28, it's not difficult to see the over coming in on this one.
Minnesota still has something to play for, and averages over 21 points on the road and this game is in a dome, all things that favor points.
The Lions defense is no joke, but they've allowed 419 yards per game in their last three and give up more yards at home than they do on the road.
Pick: Vikings vs Lions OVER 45.5 points
Jets vs Patriots Game Total Prediction
That same winter storm we mentioned above will be in Foxboro on Sunday and the high will be 37 degrees with 10-20 MPH winds and a 100% chance of snow.
Seems like a simple under bet, but we have to at least do some analysis with a total this low.
The Jets have put up 28 and 20 in the last two weeks with Trevor Siemian under center, but perhaps the bigger story is they gave up 28 and 37 in those two games.
Meanwhile, the Patriots have quietly scored 21 or more in three of their last four with Bailey Zappe at the helm and reached 17 in the other.
The weather and whether either team cares or not is a real concern, but this is a play on the number.
It won't be comfortable, but remember 17-14 is a win!
Pick: Jets vs. New England OVER 30.5 points
Bills vs Dolphins Game Total Prediction
The winner takes the AFC East and the Dolphins take it with a tie in this high-stakes Sunday Night Football extravaganza.
Miami is in either way, but the Bills need the win or tie or they have to hope some things happen.
If Miami were healthy on offense, this would be a no-brainer on the over, but the number would also be different, too.
I think we see a lot of the ground game by both teams with Miami's injuries along the offensive line (and Jaylen Waddle) and Josh Allen's propensity to turn the ball over.
Only one Dolphin home game has reached this number since mid-October and only three of eight Miami home games have reached this number on the season.
Pick: Bills vs Jets UNDER 49.5 points
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Marty's Bets here!