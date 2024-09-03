Best NFL Player Prop Today: How to Bet on Zay Flowers in Week 1
The NFL is officially back. We’re a little over two days away from the first regular season game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens in a rematch of the AFC championship game from last season. Our first NFL player prop is coming from the losing side of that matchup with wideout Zay Flowers getting the nod to start this season off.
There aren’t any picks to recap for this column yet, but I’m going to give you a quick rundown of what you can expect here for the upcoming season. NFL player prop lines tend to move rather quick, so there will be times when articles are put out with just one player prop involved rather than two or more like I often did for MLB and NBA. The best way to keep up to date on my picks is to check the tracker that I have below.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 76-85-5 (+18.14 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
NFL Best Bet Today
Zay Flowers O51.5 Receiving Yards (-115) BetMGM
The first NFL play of the year is going to be taking a stab at second-year wideout Zay Flowers to continue his strong finish from last season with a strong start. Over his final four games last season, Flowers cleared this line in three of the four games, and the lone exception was his team’s 34-10 blowout win over the Houston Texans in the playoffs when he caught four of his five targets for 41 yards. His targets, yards, and receptions led the team in all categories that day as well.
Flowers’ final game of the year was against the Chiefs where he caught five of his eight targets for 115 yards and a touchdown. Despite his great game, the two talking points after the game regarding Flowers were his fumble at the goal line along with his taunting penalty earlier on that same drive following a 54-yard reception. Flowers has had all offseason to think about those mishaps, and I doubt that he’s forgotten.
The Chiefs are going through the same turnover that we often see in Super Bowl Champions with turnover happening on their roster. Three of their starting defensive backs from last season are gone or have been moved to backup roles. Tight end Mark Andrews is expected to play in this game, although he could be a little rusty with less than a week of practice under his belt following a car accident that kept him out of action for much of August. Flowers remains the top wideout option for this Baltimore passing attack, and he has the explosiveness to clear this line with a big play or two.
