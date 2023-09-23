Best NFL Prop Bets for Chargers vs. Vikings in Week 3 (Vikings receiver will feast)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Charger-Vikings matchup.
The Los Angeles Chargers head to Minnesota to take on the Vikings in a battle between two teams who are sitting with a surprising 0-2 record. The loser of the game will behind the 8-ball in a major way with an 0-3 record while the winner will hopefully gain some momentum moving forward.
In this article, we're looking to some prop bets. I have three of them locked in for this game.
Now, let's talk props.
Chargers vs. Vikings prop bets
- Kirk Cousins OVER 288.5 passing yards (-115)
- K.J. Osborn OVER 35.5 receiving yards (-117)
- Justin Jefferson OVER 7.5 receptions (+110)
Kirk Cousins OVER 288.5 passing yards (-115)
Kirk Cousins has got off to a hot start to his 2023 season, averaging 354 passing yards per game. Based on the Chargers defense, we're going to bet all OVERs for Vikings players in this game, including the OVER on Cousins' passing yards total.
The Chargers have given up 333.0 passing yards per game this year as well as 9.7 yards per pass attempt. Both marks are by far the worst in the NFL.
K.J. Osborn OVER 35.5 receiving yards (-117)
Everyone's focusing on Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, but K.J. Osborn has hauled in six receptions on 12 targets himself for 65 receiving yards this season.
I think everyone's going to feast against this Chargers secondary, and that includes Osborn. Tack on another OVER with his receiving yards on Sunday.
Justin Jefferson OVER 7.5 receptions (+110)
I'm surprised we're able to get the OVER 7.5 receptions for Justin Jefferson at +110. Not only does Jefferson have 20 receptions on the year, but he's also seen 25 overall targets. The Vikings are giving him as many targets as they can, so his over/under of 7.5 receptions still isn't high enough.
