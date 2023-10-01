Best NFL Prop Bets for Chiefs vs. Jets on Sunday Night Football (Fade Breece Hall)
A good portion of people tuning in for Sunday Night Football will be doing so to catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift, but we bettors have other things on our minds.
We're trying to win a few bets on the game, so if you're looking for some player props to wager on for tonight's coverage, I have you covered.
Now, let's talk prop bets.
Chiefs vs. Jets prop bets
- Rashee Rice OVER 2.5 receptions (-115)
- Chris Jones OVER 0.75 sacks (-125)
- Breece Hall UNDER 50.5 rushing yards (-113)
Rashee Rice OVER 2.5 receptions (-115)
Rashee Rice has gone over two receptions in two of his three games so far this season, but what's more important is that he's second on the Chiefs in targets with 14. Only Travis Kelce has more targets than Rice so far this season. For that reason, I feel confident he can grab three receptions again today.
Chris Jones OVER 0.75 sacks (-125)
Zach Wilson has been sacked on 9.57% of his drop backs this season, which has been one of the worst marks in the NFL. He hasn't been able to get the ball out quickly and having a bad offensive line in front of him doesn't help.
Now, he has to face a Chiefs pass rush that features Chris Jones, who has racked up 2.5 sacks in his two games so far this season. All we need is for him to get one sack tonight and this prop bet will cash for us.
Breece Hall UNDER 50.5 rushing yards (-113)
Breece Hall has been terrible the past two weeks. After exploding for 127 yards in Week 1 against the Bills, he gained just nine yards on four carries in Week 2 and then 18 yards on 12 carries in Week 3. I have no faith he can bounce back for a game tonight and asking for more than 50 yards is a tall order.
I'll take the UNDER in his rushing total.
