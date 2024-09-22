Best NFL Prop Bets for Commanders vs Bengals in NFL Week 3 (Expect a Big Night from Ja'Marr Chase)
Week 3 concludes in Cincinnati Monday night when the Washington Commanders play the Cincinnati Bengals in second half of a Monday night double header.
Washington is riding high after earning its first win of the season, while the Bengals return home after a heartbreaking loss in Kansas City to fall to 0-2 on the season.
The Bengals have opened as a 7.5-point favorite and the line hasn’t moved in any direction since. It is an understandable point spread given that the Bengals' backs are against the wall and a loss to a much less talented Commanders team would ultimately sink their season.
My focus for this game is on a handful of player props for Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Commanders vs Bengals in NFL Week 3
- Ja’Marr Chase Anytime Touchdown
- Ja’Marr Chase OVER 80.5 Receiving Yards
- Ja’Marr Chase 100+ Receiving Yards
- Ja’Marr Chase 125+ Receiving Yards
Ja’Marr Chase’s Big Night
Entering this season there was optimism in Washington that the hiring of Dan Quinn as the head coach would improve a defense that last season was historically bad, particularly in the pass game where they allowed an average of 262.2 yards through the air.
That optimism has quickly faded after the Commanders’ first two games. In Week 1 Baker Mayfield torched the Commanders for 289 yards and four touchdowns, with his top two targets in Chris Godwin and Mike Evans catching three of the four.
Last week in the win over the Giants, Daniel Jones was held to only 178 yards through the air, but 127 of those yards were to Malik Nabers who caught 10 of the 18 passes thrown his direction as well as his first career touchdown.
Chase has had a slow start to the season, as has the entire Bengals offense, but a date with Washington is the perfect matchup to get things back on track.
The Bengals have been unable to get any sort of rhythm in the run game thus far, and much like the secondary has been unable to stop opposing receivers, the Commanders’ front seven has been unable to provide resistance to opposing running backs.
I think that Zack Moss will have a productive night for the Bengals, which will help open up the pass game, additionally, Tee Higgins is back in the starting lineup and his presence will force the Washington secondary to leave Chase in one-on-one matchups which will be a nightmare for the Commanders and a dream scenario for bettors.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.