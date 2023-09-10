Best NFL Prop Bets for Cowboys vs. Giants on Sunday Night Football
How to bet in the prop market for the Giants-Cowboys matchup.
The first NFL Sunday of the season will be capped off by an NFC East showdown between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.
In this article, I'm going to breakdown my favorite prop bets for the game.
Okay, let's dive into some prop bets.
Cowboys vs. Giants prop bets
- Daniel Jones OVER 32.5 rushing yards (-110)
- Dak Prescott to throw an interception (-111)
- Tony Pollard OVER 69.5 rushing yards (-115)
Daniel Jones OVER 32.5 rushing yards (-110)
Daniel Jones is sneakily one of the better rushing quarterbacks in the NFL. Brian Daboll has really allowed him to show off that aspect of his game as last season he averaged 44.3 rushing yards per game, a career high. That number is also well over his set total for tonight.
If Daboll runs a similar offensive playbook to last season, I think Jones soars past this number tonight. It may also be the best remedy against the Cowboys ferocious pass rush.
Dak Prescott to throw an interception (-111)
Dak Prescott was tied for the NFL lead last season in interceptions, throwing a total of 15. He says he's going to fix that issue in 2022, but can we count on that being the case? Let's not forget he played in just 12 games last season and still reached 15 total picks.
That's an average of 1.25 interceptions per game. So, at -111, I think we have great value on him throwing a pick in his season debut.
Tony Pollard OVER 69.5 rushing yards (-115)
Tony Pollard will start his first season as the No. 1 back for the Cowboys and I expect big things. He averaged 62.9 yards per game as the No. 2 options last season, while averaged a blistering 5.2 yards per carry. If he can continue that rate of production along with an increase in carries, I don't think there's any doubt he can reach 70 yards on Sunday night.
