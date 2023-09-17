Best NFL Prop Bets for Dolphins vs. Patriots on Sunday Night Football
The best prop bets to place for the Week 2 edition of Sunday Night Football between the Dolphins and Patriots.
We can only hope that the Week 2 edition of Sunday Night Football will be a better game than we witnessed in Week 1 when the Cowboys blew out the Giants by a score of 40-0 in what was a comedy of errors in East Rutherford.
Tonight, the Miami Dolphins will take on the New England Patriots in an AFC East showdown. If you want my best bet for the game, you can find that here.
In this article, I'm going to breakdown my favorite prop bets to go along with it because that's what Sunday Night Football is meant for.
Now, let's dive into my favorite props for tonight.
Dolphins vs. Patriots prop bets
- Tua Tagovailoa OVER 263.5 passing yards (-115)
- Matthew Judon OVER 1 sack (+160)
- Rhamondre Stevenson OVER 23.5 receiving yards (-110)
Tua Tagovailoa OVER 263.5 passing yards (-115)
Tua Tagovailoa was the star of Week 1, throwing for 466 yards against the Chargers. Can he have a repeat performance against this Patriots defense? No. Can he still hit at least 264 passing yards? Absolutely.
We know the Dolphins are a pass-first team, so Tua's going to get plenty of opportunities to throw the ball. With Tyreek Hill as his top target, I'm going to keep betting the OVER on Tua's passing yards until oddsmakers adjust his weekly total to a number that's much closer to 300.
Matthew Judon OVER 1 sack (+160)
Matthew Judon was one of my preseason contenders to win defensive player of the year this season, and he opened up his 2023 campaign with a sack on Jalen Hurts. His sack total is set at 1.0 for tonight as well, which means he'll need to get at least 1.5 for us to cash this bet.
Still, at +160, you have to love those odds.
Rhamondre Stevenson OVER 23.5 receiving yards (-110)
Rhamondre Stevenson may just be more of a receiver than a running back this season. In Week 1, he was tied for the lead on the team in receptions, hauling in all six of his targets for 64 yards through the air. I'm shocked that oddsmakers kept his receiving total at a relatively small number of 23.5 for Week 2.
I think there's a chance he blows by this number tonight, especially if he hauls in six receptions again.
