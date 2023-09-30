Best NFL Prop Bets for 1 PM Games in Week 4
The BetSided staff's favorite prop bets for the early Week 4 games
By Reed Wallach
We have a loaded Week 4 NFL slate on our hands, which stars should you trust to show out in some of the biggest matchups?
Stefon Diggs is one of the most reliable pass catchers in football, he'll look to show up in one of the biggest games of the entire season when the Dolphins visit the Bills. While we can count on Diggs, we should also trust Chris Olave, one of the emerging stars of the league with the New Orleans Saints.
Best Prop Bets for 1PM Games in NFL Week 4
- Stefon Diggs OVER 6.5 Receptions
- Chris Olave OVER 5.5 Receptions
- D'Andre Swift OVER 64.5 Rushing Yards
Stefon Diggs OVER 6.5 Receptions
As outlined on Buffalowdown, I'm a big fan of Diggs in this expected shootout against the Dolphins
Diggs has cleared this number in every game this season but only in one of two against the Dolphins in 2022. However, he got at least nine targets in both games.
While Miami brought in Vic Fangio to head up the defense, I still believe that Allen will look at his favorite target often in this one. The team is passing it on nearly two-thirds of its plays and this should be a shootout, meaning more possessions and opportunities for Diggs to find soft spots in the Dolphins zone coverage.
Chris Olave OVER 5.5 Receptions
I shared my thoughts for this player prop, among others, for this Saints-Buccaneers matchup here, but here's what I said about Olave's receptions prop:
Olave is having a monster season, he has at least six catches in all three games and has caught eight passes in two of them, going over 100 yards in the process.
It'll likely be Winston under center for the Saints, who will look exclusively Olave's way as the offense has revolved around the second-year pro from Ohio State. He has double-digit targets in all three games this season and will be happy to grab this price at + money.
D'Andre Swift OVER 64.5 Rushing Yards
As our Josh Yourish broke down on our Eagles blog, Inside the Iggles:
The Eagles are suddenly the most run-heavy offense in the entire NFL. They are running the ball 37.7 times a game and Swift is a huge part of that. Swift leads the team with 45 carries for 308 yards and is averaging over 100 yards a game.
That average is skewed by his massive performance against the Vikings, but even last week with Kenneth Gainwell back healthy he ran for 130 yards on 16 carries. This is becoming the identity of the Eagles.
Track Reed's bets here!