Best NFL Prop Bets for 4 PM Games in Week 4
The BetSided staff weighs in with three prop bets for the afternoon slate
By Reed Wallach
There are only three games in the afternoon slate during the NFL Week 4 slate, but that isn't stopping our staff from firing on several prop bets.
While the Cardinals are massive underdogs on Sunday, our betting expert is trusting James Conner to go off in this one in the player prop market. Meanwhile, there is value fading the likes of Dak Prescott and Joshua Kelley in the late games.
Here's our favorite prop plays for the later kickoffs in Week 4
Best NFL Prop Bets for 4PM Games
- James Conner OVER 52.5 Rushing Yards
- Dak Prescott UNDER 230.5 Passing Yards
- Joshua Kelley UNDER 51.5 Rushing Yards
James Conner OVER 52.5 Rushing Yards
Our betting expert Iain MacMillian is all over Conner's rushing yards props, citing this as a great matchup for the Cardinals running back despite the team entering as the biggest underdogs on the Week 4 slate:
The Cardinals rushing attack has been fantastic through the first three weeks. In fact, they're second in the NFL in yards per carry, averaging a blistering 5.6 yards per rush. I'm shocked the total on James Conner's rushing yards this week is just 52.5, considering his averaging 5.2 yards per carry and 88.7 yards per game.
It also helps that the 49ers are 11th in the NFL in opponent yards per carry ahead of this week.
Dak Prescott UNDER 230.5 Passing Yards
Pescott had a suspect game against the Cardinals last week in the Cowboys shocking loss in Week 3, but this is following a trend of the Dallas quarterback not putting up big stats to start the year. Some of it is game script dependent, but will Week 4 be different? MacMillian says no:
The Patriots secondary has been fantastic this season. Through the first three weeks, they're seventh in the NFL in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up just 5.4 yards per throw. They've also allowed just 177 total passing yards per game.
Now, they get to face Dak Prescott who is only averaging 215.7 passing yards per game. Even last season, Prescott averaged just 238.5 passing yards per game, barely above Sunday's total.
I think the Patriots defense can keep him in check on Sunday.
Joshua Kelley UNDER 51.5 Rushing Yards
As I broke down over on Bolt Beat, Kelley's prop is inflated due to implied production:
Kelley has been the bell cow back as the Chargers wait for Austin Ekeler to return from an ankle injury, but he hasn't had much success this season. Ironically, his best game came when Ekeler was on the field.
After rushing for 91 yards on 16 carries against the Dolphins in Week 1, Kelley has combined for 24 carries for 51 yards.
While I expect the Chargers to be ahead in this game, I'm not interested in trusting the team's running back to get to an above average production given the team's propensity to pass the ball this season. This number is simply too high give his recent games.
Track Reed's bets here!