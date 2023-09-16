Best NFL Prop Bets for Chargers vs. Titans in NFL Week 2 (Trust Keenan Allen)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Tennessee Titans-Los Angeles Chargers matchup.
By Peter Dewey
The Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans are both searching for their first win of the 2023 season, and they’re also dealing with injuries to some key players.
That creates some value in the prop market, as the potential that Austin Ekeler and DeAndre Hopkins could miss this game gives us some new players to target in Week 2.
Chargers vs. Titans Best NFL Prop Bets
- Joshua Kelly Anytime Touchdown Scorer
- Derrick Henry Anytime Touchdown Scorer
- Keenan Allen OVER 68.5 Receiving Yards
Joshua Kelly Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Joshua Kelley could have standalone value if Ekeler plays or not in Week 2.
In Week 1, Kelley carried the ball 16 times for 91 yards and a score, seeing the same amount of carries as Ekeler did. These two could be a solid one-two punch in the Los Angeles backfield.
I like taking a shot on Kelley – who is a bigger back – to find the end zone this week. These odds could be on the move if Ekeler gets ruled out, so you may want to get in on this play sooner rather than later.
Derrick Henry Anytime Touchdown Scorer
I am completely out on Ryan Tannehill and this passing game – especially if DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) misses Week 2.
The Titans failed to find the end zone in Week 1, but I think they get there against a Chargers team that allowed 36 points in Week 1.
I’ll back Derrick Henry to find the end zone in Week 2 since the Chargers allowed a rushing score to Raheem Mostert in Week 1 and were one of the league’s worst defenses against the run in 2022.
Henry is still the best weapon the Titans have on offense, so I’ll trust him over any of the other options the team has.
Keenan Allen OVER 68.5 Receiving Yards
Keenan Allen is still one of the most underrated receivers in the NFL.
After an injury-riddled 2022 season, Allen showed he’s still elite in Week 1, reeling in six of his nine looks for 76 yards.
Now, he has a chance to thrive against a Titans defense that allowed three receivers on the New Orleans Saints to put up 61 or more receiving yards, and two had over 85.
Allen should still see plenty of looks from Justin Herbert, and his role would likely increase if Ekeler sits.
