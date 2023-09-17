Best NFL Prop Bets for Commanders vs. Broncos in NFL Week 2
Is Russell Wilson's passing yard prop so low that it warrants an OVER bet? Let's discuss
By Reed Wallach
Despite new head coach Sean Payton taking over this offseason it was more of the same for the Broncos offense mainly due to the ineffective play of Russell Wilson.
Can Wilson get on track Sunday against the Washington Commanders? What about the Commanders offense, who had a slow start against the Cardinals, but found answers by way of new quarterback Sam Howell's legs with an emerging receiving corps.
Here are my three favorite prop angles for Commanders-Broncos:
Best Prop Bets for Commanders vs. Broncos
- Russell Wilson UNDE R222.5 Passing Yards
- Sam Howell OVER 17.5 Rushing Yards
- Jahan Dotson OVER 44.5 Receiving Yards
Russell Wilson UNDER 222.5 Passing Yards
Wilson went over this total in seven of 15 games last season and failed to go over this in the opening gmae, passing for only 177 yards on 34 attempts.
I'm taking the under for Russ yet again as the Broncos passing game isn't fixed despite all the excitement around bringing in Sean Payton this offseason. Wilson averaged only five yards per pass attempt as his arm strength continues to diminish.
Further, he'll face a sturdy Commanders defense that is set to get Chase Young back after he missed Week 1 recovering from injury. Wilson isn't the passer he once was, and with a low total, I'll go under again.
Sam Howell OVER 17.5 Rushing Yards
We have a small sample size on Howell, he started one game last season and ran for 35 yards on five carries and in Week 1 he only had two carries for 11 yards, including a rushing touchdown.
Howell is athletic, we saw in college that he is a capable runner at North Carolina, rushing for over 800 yards in 2021. After taking six sacks against the Cardinals in Week 1, I believe Howell's pocket presence is only going to improve and he'll be more likely to take off and pick up yards on the ground.
I expect Denver to get pressure like Arizona did, but this time Howell to use his legs to turn them into positive plays.
Jahan Dotson OVER 44.5 Receiving Yards
Dotson is a budding star for this Commanders offense and finds himself in an advantageous situation against the Broncos. Denver will have its star cornerback Patrick Surtain II covering Terry McLuarin, which should give plenty of room for Dotson to operate.
He had five catches on seven targets for 40 yards in the team's Week 1 win, but No. 2 receivers seem primed to take over against this Denver defense, just look at last week with Las Vegas' Jakobi Meyers. Meyers hauled in nine catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns in the Raiders' win against the Broncos last week, and I believe Dotson can outperform this pedestrian expectation.
