Best NFL Prop Bets for Dolphins vs. Broncos in Week 3
The Dolphins offense will get back to passing the ball downfield against the Broncos
By Josh Yourish
I guess you could say things are going well for Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins. The team is 2-0 and Tua Tagovailoa is the betting favorite to win MVP because of how good this offense has been.
Meanwhile, it hasn't exactly been smooth sailing for Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos however. Denver is 0-2 after blowing a lead against the Commanders in Week 2. Miami’s offense works, Denver’s not so much, so let’s back the loaded Dolphins offense with our props this week. When you’re betting Week 3 of the NFL season make sure to bet with this great promo from Caesars Sportsbook.
If you sign up below you can take advantage of up to $1,000 in second chance bets.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Dolphins vs. Broncos
- Tua Tagovailoa Longest Completion OVER 37.5
- Durham Smythe OVER 25.5 Receiving Yards
- Tyreek Hill OVER 6.5 Receptions
Tua Tagovailoa Longest Completion Over 37.5
The Broncos are happy to have a new coaching staff in place, but it seems like they’re missing Ejiro Evero, who was their defensive coordinator and is now the DC in Carolina.
The Broncos have allowed quite a few big plays and are 26th in yards per attempt, giving up 7.2.
Last week, Bill Belichick did a good job forcing Miami to run the ball, and they obliged him, but this week Tua will be itching to rip a few deep balls to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Durham Smythe OVER 25.5 Receiving Yards
Perhaps one of the most surprising things about this Miami offense is that Durham Smythe has just one fewer target than Jaylen Waddle. Waddle has seen 11 and Smythe is third on the team with 10. He has six catches for 67 yards, and I’m just following that target volume.
Tyreek Hill OVER 6.5 Receptions
Last week, Tyreek Hill was held to five catches for 40 yards and a touchdown. Bill Belichick did a nice job limiting his explosive plays. Vance Joseph isn’t capable of that type of gameplan. Hill has seen 24 targets through two weeks, and should see even more targets with Jaylen Waddle either limited or out for this one.
I love this over to cash and Hill to have a big game after being relatively quiet in Foxborough.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change