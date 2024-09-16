Best NFL Prop Bets for Falcons vs. Eagles in NFL Week 2 (Target Bijan Robinson, Dallas Goedert)
Week 2 wraps up in Brotherly Love Monday night when the Atlanta Falcons visit the Philadelphia Eagles.
Philadelphia, coming off a mini-bye week after opening the season in Brazil 10 days ago, is currently a 5.5-point favorite in a spread that has moved in Atlanta’s favor over the last week.
Underdogs were profitable for bettors throughout Week 2 heading into this matchup. Rather than an ATS pick, here are three prop bets to consider for the matchup.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Bijan Robinson OVER 101.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards
- Dallas Goedert OVER 43.5 Receiving Yards
- Kirk Cousins OVER 0.5 Interceptions
Bijan Robinson OVER 101.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (-115)
Vic Fangio is one of the most well-respected defensive minds in the NFL, but Philadelphia is still getting used to his defensive scheme and it didn’t look pretty in Week 1 despite the win over the Packers.
Green Bay overcame a slow start on the ground and ended up churning out 7.8 yards per carry in the loss to Philadelphia. Now the Eagles will face Robinson, one of the best dual-threat running backs in the NFL, who still managed 111 yards from scrimmage against a top-tier Pittsburgh defense.
On the receiving end, Robinson should have opportunities to turn checkdowns into chunk plays with Kirk Cousins struggling off the injury to elude pass rushers with his legs. This sets up for a great matchup with Robinson against an unproven group of Philadelphia linebackers.
Dallas Goedert OVER 43.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Atlanta’s defense is going to look good statistically after just one week against the Steelers’ sub-par offense. The Falcons held Pittsburgh to just 3.3 yards per carry and didn’t allow a touchdown. However, Atlanta did yield six scoring drives, which turned into a half-dozen field goals in an 18-10 loss.
Atlanta didn’t generate a lot of pressure against the Steelers, so we’re expecting Jalen Hurts to have time to throw Monday night. Hurts will be without A.J. Brown (hamstring), so he’ll count on his surrounding weapons on Monday. That includes Dallas Goedert, who caught 4-of-5 targets for 31 yards in Week 1 against Green Bay. Goedert now gets a matchup against an Atlanta defense that the fourth-most catches (100) and receiving yards (1,042) to tight ends last season.
Kirk Cousins OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-170)
Philadelphia’s defense allowed over 400 total yards in its Week 1 victory over Green Bay, but the Eagles did record an interception and now head home to face a Falcons offense in the early stages of a reload.
Kirk Cousins was far from impressive in his Atlanta debut, posting a 35.8 QBR and tossing two interceptions in a Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh. In that matchup, Atlanta ranked 27th in pass-blocking win rate, which is not a successful formula for an immobile veteran quarterback coming off an Achilles injury.
You also have the Cousins’ primetime narrative working for you in this bet, albeit it’s an argument you can take with a grain of salt. Last season, Cousins, who is 12-20 all-time in primetime, threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions against the Eagles on Thursday night football.
Cousins has thrown an interception in six consecutive Monday Night Football games, though. The Eagles’ pass rush can force Cousins into obvious passing situations and you can see a similar script unfolding Monday as last Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh, where Cousins looked rusty in his first game in nearly 11 months.
