Best NFL Prop Bets for Giants vs. Cardinals in NFL Week 2
Can the Giants get back on track after getting shutout by the Cowboys? Here's who I'm expecting to show up in Week 2
By Reed Wallach
The Giants got beat badly in Week 1, but the team gets a big drop in competition as the team gets set to face the Arizona Cardinals on the road in Week 2.
Can the Giants execute better in this one, avoid being a negative game script and lean on what worked last season, namely Daniel Jones' legs, to get in the win column? What about Arizona, who has an unheralded group of pass catchers, but have made a point to get Rondale Moore involved?
Here are my three favorite prop bets for Week 2 between Giants and Cardinals:
Best NFL Prop Bets for Giants vs. Cardinals for NFL Week 3
- Daniel Jones OVER 37.5 Rushing Yards
- Parris Campbell OVER 2.5 Receptions
- Rondale Moore OVER 3.5 Receptions
Daniel Jones OVER 37.5 Rushing Yards
Outside of the first drive of Week 1, the Giants offense did nothing on the field. The team finished the game with less than three yards per play and didn't flirt with the end zone.
However, I'm expecting that to change come Sunday against a far less talented Cardinals defense. While head coach Jonathan Gannon has plenty of experience against Jones from his time as defensive coordinator of the Eagles, the Giants signal caller is likely going to need to use his legs as the team already faces injuries on the offensive line.
Jones cleared this mark in six regular season games last season, not something out of the realm of possibility, and I think we see the Giants offense look far more put together against a rebuilding team, mainly due to the QB's ability to extend plays.
Parris Campbell OVER 2.5 Receptions
One of the offseason additions to the wide receiving group, Campbell was on the field for 75% of snaps last week, but not much was cooking for the Giants, finishing the game with just one catch for two yards.
However, what's more notable is that he had four targets in the 40-0 loss. Campbell seems primed to see the field plenty this season, and with Jones looking his way early, I'll try and cash in at this short number.
Rondale Moore OVER 3.5 Receptions
The Cardinals offense doesn't have a lot of redeemable pieces at the moment, and the third year receiver from Purdue is going to do a lot of the heavy lifting.
Moore had three catches on all three targets last week, just short of going over this number. However, with the Giants aggressive defense that blitz at one of the highest rates in football last season, Joshua Dobbs is going to need to get the ball out fast, putting the ball in Moore's hands more and more.
I expect the Cardinals to fall behind early and need to pass to keep up in this one, leading to Moore clearing his receptions prop.
