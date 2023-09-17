Best NFL Prop Bets for Jets vs. Cowboys in NFL Week 2
Breece Hall shined in Week 1, can he lift a now Aaron Rodgers-less Jets offense?
By Reed Wallach
Two teams that took home the headlines in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season meet in Dallas when the Jets travel to face the Cowboys.
The Jets' Monday Night Football win against the Bills was one of the most thrilling upsets in recent memory while Dallas steamrolled through the Giants, 40-0 on the road. How will the Jets respond now that it's Zach Wilson's team?
I'm eyeing returning running back Breece Hall to have a big game against the while the Cowboys' running back Tony Pollard should have a heavy dose of carries as well.
Here's my three favorite prop plays for this Week 3:
Don't miss Iain MacMillian's "Road to 272" where he picks EVERY NFL game this season!
If you are looking to line your sports betting account with some extra money, don't miss out on this DraftKings Sportsbook promo! All you need to do is use the link below, deposit $5 and bet on ANY college football game this weekend, and you'll get $200 in bonus bets instantly! That's it!
Best NFL Prop Bets for Jets vs. Cowboys
- Breece Hall OVER 36.5 Rushing Yards
- Tony Pollard OVER 16.5 Rushing Attempts
- Dak Prescott to Throw an Interception
Breece Hall OVER 36.5 Rushing Yards
While he appears to be in a timeshare with Dalvin Cook for the early part of this season, there's no denying that Hall looked more than fine after suffering a torn ACL in his stellar rookie season in 2022.
Hall had 10 carries for 127 yards, ripping up the Bills defense even when the team was bringing extra pressure against Wilson.
The Jets are well aware of Wilson's limitations and will give its running back the rock and lean on this two-headed monster. However, it's Hall that is worthy of a bet given that he is still working himself into shape. Give me this over until sportsbook adjust.
Tony Pollard OVER 16.5 Rushing Attempts
This is Pollard's backfield now and he looked the part against the Giants, rushing 14 times for 70 yards. With the game getting so lopsided, Pollard ended up having his night cut short, but the directive from head coach Mike McCarthy all off season has been that Pollard is going to get featured back volume.
Given that the Cowboys are massive home favorites and the team has a conservative play caller in McCarthy, not Kellen Moore anymore, I expect Pollard to get an above average workload in this one.
The Cowboys are going to try and avoid the same fate that the Bills suffered on Monday Night Football and keep the ball on the ground against a turnover-minded Jets secondary, so expect Pollard to get the ball a ton.
Dak Prescott to Throw an Interception
I mentioned above about McCarthy's preference to keep the ball on the ground compared to last season when Prescott lead the league in interceptions, but I still think the Cowboys signal caller gives one to the other team.
While the downfield passing attack of the Cowboys made Prescott more likely to throw interceptions, I still believe that he is a shaky decision maker with the ball in his hands. The Jets may not pick him off three times like Josh Allen, but we didn't see the Cowboys offense at full go due to two first half defensive touchdowns. There still may be some growing pains and Prescott could make a mistake.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!