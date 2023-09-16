Best NFL Prop Bets for Ravens vs. Bengals in NFL Week 2 (Ja’Marr Chase Bounce Back?)
Breaking down the best prop bets for Ravens-Bengals in Week 2.
By Peter Dewey
The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals have a crucial AFC North division matchup in Week 2, and there are a few prop bets that I’m intrigued for in this matchup.
Cincy’s offense has to be better than it was in Week 1, and I think the Ravens have some valuable players in the touchdown market now that J.K. Dobbins is out for the season.
Ravens vs. Bengals best NFL prop bets
- Justice Hill Anytime TD Scorer
- Joe Mixon OVER 54.5 Rushing Yards
- Ja’Marr Chase OVER 6.5 Receptions
Justice Hill Anytime TD Scorer
With Dobbins done for the season, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill will control the backfield for the Ravens going forward.
Hill carried the ball eight times for just nine yards in Week 1, but he found the end zone twice. After Dobbins exited, it was a pretty even split between Edwards and Hill.
I don’t mind taking Hill at +370 to score this week, especially since Edwards is priced at a much less attractive price. John Harbaugh is likely going to rotate the backs, and we saw Hill get the first crack at goal-line touches in Week 1 and succeed.
Joe Mixon OVER 54.5 Rushing Yards
Joe Mixon finished with 56 rushing yards on just 13 carries in Week 1 in a terrible game script against the Cleveland Browns.
Not only did Cincy trail for most of the game, but the team scored just three points, struggling to even pick up first downs all afternoon.
Things should be a little better for Joe Burrow and company in Week 2, and I expect Mixon to benefit with more touches and more situations where the Bengals are willing to lean on the run.
Ja’Marr Chase OVER 6.5 Receptions
If you want to turn things around on offense in Cincy, get your best players involved!
Ja’Marr Chase had just five catches in Week 1 (albeit on nine targets), but he needs to get more looks in Week 2 for Cincy to win this game.
After Burrow targeted Tee Higgins eight times in Week 1 with the duo failing to hook up once, I wouldn’t be shocked to see more looks for Chase in Week 2.
