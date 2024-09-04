Best NFL Prop Bets for Ravens vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 1 (Target Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Defense)
A rematch from January’s AFC Championship game is on tap when the 2024 NFL season kicks off from Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday.
The Kansas City Chiefs will unveil another Super Bowl banner and are three-point favorites over the visiting Baltimore Ravens.
We’ve already gone over three best bets to consider for the matchup. Now, here are three player props to take a look at before kickoff.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Ravens vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 1
- Lamar Jackson OVER 49.5 Rushing Yards
- Mark Andrews UNDER 47.5 Receiving Yards
- Patrick Mahomes UNDER 264.5 Passing Yards
Lamar Jackson OVER 49.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
It will be the first game for the Baltimore Ravens’ new-look offensive line, which features three new starters from last year’s unit that led Baltimore to the No. 1 seed in the AFC.Andrew Vorhees will be making his NFL debut after missing all of his rookie season with a knee injury,Daniel Faalele is starting a new position at right guard and right tackle Patrick Mekari will make his first-ever Week 1 start.
While the Ravens’ offensive line is in the early stages of gelling, Kansas City’s formidable defensive line, anchored by Chris Jones, should have the advantage in this matchup. That means Lamar Jackson could be under constant duress, which is a dealbreaker for the Ravens’ offense considering how well the two-time MVP can make plays with his legs.
Jackson has eclipsed this rushing yardage prop in four of his five career games against the Chiefs, including a 54-yard performance in last year’s AFC title contest.
Mark Andrews UNDER 47.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
The good news is that Andrews is not on the Ravens’ Week 1 injury report after a car accident in August and a slew of missed practices in training camp.
The bad news is that Andrews will go up against a Kansas City Chiefs’ defense that allowed the ninth-fewest receiving yards to opposing tight ends last season.
Playing in just 10 games last season, Andrews was held to a career-low 544 receiving yards on just 45 catches. His 61 targets last season were the lowest since his rookie year in 2018.
When he was on the field, Andrews went under this receiving yards prop five times, including in each of the last three games he suited up. Against Kansas City in the playoffs, he was held to just two catches on two targets for 15 yards. The emergence of Isaiah Likely (four catches for 50 yards in two playoff games last season) is cause for concern for Andrews.
Patrick Mahomes UNDER 264.5 Passing Yards (-115)
Lost in another Lombardi Trophy for the Chiefs is that Patrick Mahomes didn’t have his typical Superman season in Kansas City’s high-flying offense.
Last year, Mahomes threw for just 4,183 yards (his lowest total since missing two games in 2019), 27 touchdowns and a career-high 14 interceptions. Mahomes and company line up Thursday against a Baltimore defense that was No. 6 in the NFL against the pass last season and held Mahomes to just 241 passing yards on 39 attempts in the playoffs.
With Kyle Hamilton patrolling the defense at safety, Baltimore’s defense excels at limiting the deep ball and making opposing quarterbacks take the short stuff underneath. Running back Isiah Pacheco is a rising star among NFL running backs and should pace Kansas City’s offense while Baltimore keeps everything in front of them once again, following a formula that held the Chiefs to just 17 points in January and without a point in the second half.
Mahomes went under this passing yards prop 10 times last season.
